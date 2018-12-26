Coconut For Weight Loss: Try These 3 Interesting Weight Loss Friendly Coconut Recipes

If you are tired of trying all the weight loss treatments and supplements to cut that stubborn belly fat and want to lose weight naturally instead, then you have landed to the right page. It is always better to rely on natural foods than on artificial supplements, because unlike these artificial supplements, natural foods not only help in managing weight but also benefit overall health. One such natural food is coconut, or nariyal. Coconut is a low-carb fruit that can effectively support your weight loss programme. Moreover, the fruit is full of dietary fibre, proteins and healthy fat content, making it an excellent weight loss companion. Including coconut in your weight loss diet may keep you full for longer, further promoting a feeling of satiety. Various studies have shown that coconut oil helps in reduction of belly fat, thanks to the presence of medium chain fats in coconut.

Try These 3 Interesting Weight Loss-Friendly Coconut Recipes:

Easy yet healthy, this soup recipe can be a new entry in your weight loss diet. Beetroot is a nutritious winter veggie, which is packed with fibre just like coconut. Fibre keeps you full for longer and controls untimely hunger pangs.

Nutritious, filling and tasty, this delicious salad can be easily prepared at home. Give your salad a healthy and delicious twist with the goodness of quinoa along with coconut and lime. Make this salad a part of your healthy lunch or dinner menu.

A simple solution for your sweet cravings, these ladoos are not only good for your taste buds but also for your weight loss diet. Made with three weight loss friendly ingredients - coconut, sesame seeds and dates - you can add these ladoos to your weight loss diet without any guilt.

Coconut is a versatile fruit that you can add to your weight loss diet. But remember, moderation is the key!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.