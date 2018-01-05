Children With Asthma and Diabetes Can Trigger Anxiety Disorder: Study According to the study published in journal of BMJ Open, signs of metal disorder were prevalent in children who were found to be suffering from chronic physical condition likeasthma, food allergy, epilepsy, diabetes or juvenile arthritis.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT



According to researchers from the University Of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, 58 percent of children were screened positive for at least one mental disorder - anxiety, generalised anxiety and phobias.



For the study the team examined children between the ages of six and 16, and all were diagnosed with asthma, food allergy, epilepsy, diabetes or juvenile arthritis a month back.This is the first study of its kind to recruit children with different conditions, that too so soon after diagnosis.



The authors of the study claimed that the findings may point to the fact that the risk for mental disorder is relatively the same among children with different physical conditions.



Children with a physical and mental health problems experience a significant decline in their quality life within the first six months after receiving their diagnosis, regardless of their physical indication. Health professionals giving multiple perspectives when assessing children's mental health early on, may prevent situation from getting worse. The results indicated that six months after diagnosis, almost 42 percent the kids showed signs of a mental disorder.



The findings also revealed that most common anxiety disorders include - separation anxiety, generalised anxiety and phobias. The researchers also pointed that that age and gender had no significant impact on the results.



There has been a sharp rise in asthma, allergies and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Conventional medication, manages the problem, however, asthma needs to be treated at its roots, to prevent flare-ups. Food can be extremely powerful and beneficial in fighting asthma and providing relief. Here are some simple and Natural Remedies to Treat Asthma



1. Garlic and Onion: These are nature's very own antibiotics to treat asthma. Onion and garlic stimulate the excretory organs, for assimilation of food to strengthen the lungs. Onions are very rich in a powerful anti-inflammatory compound called quercetin that helps relieve allergies. A prominent researcher Dr. Walter Dorsch, found that onions have a direct anti- asthmatic effect due to the presence of thiosulphates that have very active anti-inflammatory properties.



2. Round flaxseeds: Two tablespoons of freshly ground flaxseeds or flaxseed oil can treat acute asthma very effectively. Flaxseeds are loaded with anti-inflammatory omega 3 fatty acids.



3. Licorice root: It has been used historically to treat asthma. It has been used in Chinese medicine to improve lung function, reduce bronchial secretions and energize the body. Tea made with licorice root is helpful to relax the bronchial tubes.



4. Vitamin C foods: Vitamin C helps in decreasing the inflammatory responses in the airways and also lessens the spasms of the bronchial passages. It also reduces wheezing and breathlessness. Eat mangoes, guava, tomatoes, papaya, oranges, amla, and green vegetables.



Loading up on these foods could help treat asthma better at its grass root level.







Dear parents, please take note. Children who are diagnosed with asthma, food allergy, or juvenile arthritis could be at a risk of developing anxiety disorders warns a new study. According to the study published in journal of BMJ Open, signs of metal disorder were remarkably prevalent in children who were found to be suffering from chronic physical condition like asthma, food allergy, epilepsy, diabetes or juvenile arthritis.According to researchers from the University Of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, 58 percent of children were screened positive for at least one mental disorder - anxiety, generalised anxiety and phobias.For the study the team examined children between the ages of six and 16, and all were diagnosed with asthma, food allergy, epilepsy, diabetes or juvenile arthritis a month back.This is the first study of its kind to recruit children with different conditions, that too so soon after diagnosis.The authors of the study claimed that the findings may point to the fact that the risk for mental disorder is relatively the same among children with different physical conditions.Children with a physical and mental health problems experience a significant decline in their quality life within the first six months after receiving their diagnosis, regardless of their physical indication. Health professionals giving multiple perspectives when assessing children's mental health early on, may prevent situation from getting worse. The results indicated that six months after diagnosis, almost 42 percent the kids showed signs of a mental disorder.The findings also revealed that most common anxiety disorders include - separation anxiety, generalised anxiety and phobias. The researchers also pointed that that age and gender had no significant impact on the results.There has been a sharp rise in asthma, allergies and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Conventional medication, manages the problem, however, asthma needs to be treated at its roots, to prevent flare-ups. Food can be extremely powerful and beneficial in fighting asthma and providing relief. Here are some simple and Natural Remedies to Treat AsthmaThese are nature's very own antibiotics to treat asthma. Onion and garlic stimulate the excretory organs, for assimilation of food to strengthen the lungs. Onions are very rich in a powerful anti-inflammatory compound called quercetin that helps relieve allergies. A prominent researcher Dr. Walter Dorsch, found that onions have a direct anti- asthmatic effect due to the presence of thiosulphates that have very active anti-inflammatory properties.Two tablespoons of freshly ground flaxseeds or flaxseed oil can treat acute asthma very effectively. Flaxseeds are loaded with anti-inflammatory omega 3 fatty acids.It has been used historically to treat asthma. It has been used in Chinese medicine to improve lung function, reduce bronchial secretions and energize the body. Tea made with licorice root is helpful to relax the bronchial tubes.Vitamin C helps in decreasing the inflammatory responses in the airways and also lessens the spasms of the bronchial passages. It also reduces wheezing and breathlessness. Eat mangoes, guava, tomatoes, papaya, oranges, amla, and green vegetables. Loading up on these foods could help treat asthma better at its grass root level.