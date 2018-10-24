Chhath Puja 2018: Date (Tithi), Muhurat Timings, Significance And Celebrations

North Indians are looking to celebrate Chhath Puja 2018, which is slated to be observed from 11th November to 14th November. Chhath Puja or Chhath Parva is observed in Northern India, especially in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is commemorated in honour of the Sun God or god of energy, Surya Shakti or Dala Chhath and Chhath Maiya. It is observed to thank Surya Devta for his protection and to seek his blessings, good health and happiness. Chhath refers to the sixth day in Bhojpuri language. Hence, it is celebrated on the sixth day in the month of Kartik of the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival will be celebrated over four days, and the main Chhath Puja will be observed on 13th November, 2018, which is known as Surya Shashthi.

Chhath Puja 2018 Dates And Rituals Day and Date (2018) Ritual 11th November (Sunday) Nahay-Khay 12th November (Monday) Lohanda and Kharna 13th November (Tuesday) Sandhya Argh 14th November (Wednesday) Suryodaya/Usha Argh and Paran

Chhath Puja Date (Tithi) And Muhurat Timings

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day- 06:41 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day- 05:28 PM

Shashthi Tithi begins at 01:50 am on 13th November, 2018

Shashthi Tithi ends at 04:22 am on 14th November, 2018

Chhath Puja 2018 Significance

The legend has it, Draupadi and Pandavas performed the Chhath Puja as advised by noble sage Dhaumya. By worshipping the Sun God, Draupadi saw all her problems vanishing and the Pandavas regained their lost kingdom. It is also believed that when Lord Ram and Sita were returning to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, Sita had observed a fast and performed a puja for the Sun God in the month of Kartik in Shukla Paksha. From that time onwards, this festival became a significant one in the Hindu religion.

Chhath Puja 2018: How is Chhath Parva Celebrated?

Chhath Maiya, commonly known as Usha, the younger sister of the Sun God, is worshipped in this puja. It involves several rituals, which include strict fasting, taking dips in holy water bodies, standing and offering prayers in water, facing the sun for longer periods and also offering prasad to the sun at sunrise and sunset.

Chhath Puja is celebrated for a period of four days and rituals vary each day. On the first day of the festival, devotees take a dip in the holy Ganges early in the morning and bring some of it along to prepare offerings. The houses and surroundings are cleaned properly. Devotees consume just one meal and observe a fast through the day.

Chhath Puja 2018: Chhath Puja is celebrated for a period of four days and rituals vary each day

The second day of the festival, just a day before the main puja, involves observing a fast for the whole day. It ends in the evening after sunset. Before breaking the fast, devotees pray to sun and the moon, and offer kheer, chapattis, and bananas to their family and friends as prasad. Chhath puja songs are sung with devotion.

Third day, which is the main day of Chhath Puja, involves friends and family going to the river bank and offering prasad to the setting sun. People pray for their happiness and prosperity and folk songs are sung in order to make the day memorable and joyous.

On the last day of the Chhath Puja, devotees visit the river bank before the sun rises and make offerings to the sun. Those who are fasting, break their fast and feast on the prasad along with their loved ones.

Chhath Puja 2018: The prasad includes kheer, thekua, laddoo, et al

Chhath Puja Prasad And Bhog Offered During The Festival

No festival is complete without good food. Chhath Puja involves prasad and bhog that is prepared in advance. The prasad includes kheer, thekua, laddoo made of rice grit and fruits like sugarcane, sweet lime and banana. The food prepared during these four days is pure vegetarian and is cooked without the use of onion, garlic and salt.

