Viral: Nagpur's Famous Chhappan Bhog Thali Has The Internet's Attention

The culinary world never ceases to amaze us with its delectable offerings. Now, a new video has come to the fore that has given a chatpata spin to the Chhappan Bhog Thali. Traditionally, this thali is an assortment of 56 different food items served to Hindu deities. But imagine an almost similar thali version dedicated entirely to chaat. That's right—a food vlogger has shared a video on Instagram highlighting Nagpur's famous 56 Bhog Chaat Thali, featuring a wide variety of chaat options.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Bakery Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata With 7-Foot Cake Sculpture

The video. shared by user @foody_bheem, begins with a man holding a huge plate in his hands. 56 mini bowls are arranged on top of it. “Hindustan ke chatoro ke liye le aaye hai Chhappan Bhog Chaat Thali (Bringing the Chhappan Bhog Chaat Thali for all the chaat lovers of India),” he says. First, he pours four types of flavourful water to pair with pani poori: kaccha mango, jaljeera, garlic-flavour and khatta-teekha water. Next, he puts the crispy pooris into the bowls. They are filled with mashed potatoes, garlic chutney and mint chutney topped with bhujia.

Foodies, brace yourselves for the medley of chaat items starting with saoji katori chaat which is meant for spice lovers. After that comes, dabeli katori chaat, followed by pizza katori chaat for a unique Italian twist and finally dahi katori chaat. The man finishes the chaat assortment with pineapple juice, yogurt, rose-flavoured yogurt and rajbhoj yogurt. Phew! A drool-worthy platter indeed.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions started pouring into the comments section in no time.

“The only thali I would be able to finish,” confessed a foodie.

Echoing a similar sentiment a user said, “I want it.”

“20 shades of green,” pointed out another.

“Price hoga 5000 (The price must be Rs 5000),” guessed a person.

“Maybe ye itna tasty nahi hoga but hygienic hain (This might be not that tasty, but it looks hygienic),” commented a skeptic.

“56 bhog nhi, 56 katori hai (It does not contain 56 food items, only 56 bowls),” noted an individual.

Also Read: "Instagram Is Missing Dislike Button Here": Viral Video Of Ice Cream Biryani Sparks Online Fury

Many also enquired about the price. Would you like to try this thali too?