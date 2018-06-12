Cardiovascular Health: Here’s How You Can Keep Your Heart Healthy Naturally

Heart is a vital organ that needs to be taken care of; after all, it is responsible for keeping the body functioning by pumping blood that carries oxygen and removes waste materials, within the body. So basically, if the heart stops pumping, then your body stops living. It is therefore important to take care of the heart and keep it healthy. While it is difficult to look after it, considering we are leading such stressful and busy lifestyles, a few lifestyle changes may actually help keep it protected. The first step to change our lifestyle is to alter our diet plan and then engage in at least 30 minutes of exercises. Here are a few nutrients and foods that you should definitely add in your diet to ensure a healthy heart.

1. Include omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fats are advised by most health experts to be included in one's diet. Eating omega-3 rich foods like salmon, trout, walnuts, et al can significantly cut the risk of developing a heart disease.

2. Eat fibre-rich foods

Fibre rich foods help reduce the risk of heart diseases. It is known to reduce the risk by improving blood lipid profiles, lowering BP, improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation and helping maintain a healthy body weight. Choose to eat whole grains and fresh fruits to load up on dietary fibre.

3. Mono-unsaturated fats

MUFAs are known to reduce LDL cholesterol and increase HDL cholesterol. They also provide raw material for helping the development and maintenance of our body cells. Choose to eat nuts and seeds, peanuts, walnuts and avocadoes. These nuts also provide nutrients other than healthy oils that are heart protective too.

4. Sip healthy beverages

Health experts say that green tea could benefit the heart by reducing risks of stroke. Green tea comes packed with antioxidants and it helps prevent blood clotting, further keeping your heart safe from the odds of a cardiac trouble.

5. Bring vitamin C to the rescue

Include vitamin C rich foods like lemons, oranges, berries and amla in your diet. Vitamin C has proved to be helpful in lowering the risk of heart diseases because of its antioxidant properties.

6. Dark chocolates may be good

If you are a dark chocolate lover, a piece or two every day may not harm you; instead it may help keep your heart safe.

7. Eat less salt

Salt is one of the main culprits for cardiovascular problems. If you love your salty snacks, too much of them can cause harm to your health. Excessive salt consumption may spike blood pressure levels, leading to heart issues.

In case of even the slightest symptoms of a heart disease, consult a doctor immediately.