Can't Get Enough Sleep? Tips and Ayurvedic Secrets To Get a Perfect Goodnight Sleep

Here are some natural ways which may help you sleep better.
1. Do Not Over-Eat
Over stuffing or eating too close to your bed time can increase the risk of heartburn and indigestion, making it harder to fall asleep. Experts warn against bed time munchies as well
2. Stick to a sleep schedule
According to National Sleep Foundation, sticking to the same sleep schedule even during the weekends is extremely crucial to ensure the proper functioning of your body's clock. Your body has its own biological clock, according to which it carries out various functions. A well-regulated body clock could help you fall asleep and stay asleep for the night.
3. Exercise daily
4. Avoid alcohol, cigarettes, and heavy meals in the evening
For the perfect good night's sleep make sure you don't go overdose with your cans of beer.Alcohol, cigarettes and caffeine can disrupt sleep. Eating large of spicy meals too close to the bed time can also take its toll
5. Catching up with other activities while in bed
Indulging in other activities prevents your brain from recognizing your bed as a place to sleep. If you must catch up with activities like reading, staring in your mobile screens or cuddling with your pet , go into some other room, and come back, thereby signaling your brain that the bed is where you need to sleep.
Here's how Ayurveda could help:
Those who suffer from sleep problems or mild insomnia can turn to Ayurveda to treat the problem and get proper sleep. Ayurveda expert Vasant Lad in his book, 'The Complete Book of Ayurveda Remedies' suggests some ways in which your diet can help you battle insomnia and sleep better:
1. Try warm milk just before turning in. Add a pinch of nutmeg, some cardamom and crushed almonds.
2. Try garlic milk. Mix together 1 cup of milk, 1/4 cup water, and 1 clove of fresh, chopped garlic. Boil until 1 cup liquid remains. Consume.
3. Regular consumption of cherries has also been linked to inducing good sleep.
4. You can also try consuming a cup of fresh tomato juice with 2 teaspoons of sugar and a pinch of nutmeg. Consume this around 4-5pm in the noon and have an early dinner.
You can also try herbs like brahmi, ashwagandha, Shankhpushpi and jatamasi to sleep better.