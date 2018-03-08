Canola Oil Could Be Linked To Good Health; You Can Use These Cooking Oils Too

According to a study published in the journal Nutrition and Cancer, canola oil in household cooking may protect against colon cancer development. High in mono-unsaturated fatty acids, canola oil was shown to have beneficial effects in people with obesity and diabetes. Some other studies have also linked canola oil with reduced cancer risk and enhanced intelligence in children. According to the researchers, mono-unsaturated fats in canola oil help reduce abdominal fat that is linked with increased risk for cardiovascular disease and for conditions like metabolic syndrome and diabetes.

For the study, researchers involved 140 people eating canola bread diet who experienced both a reduction in blood glucose levels and a significant reduction in LDL or bad cholesterol. The researchers also pointed out that canola oil contains only seven percent saturated fats, less than half that of olive oil, widely touted for its health benefits.

Moreover, canola oil is also widely regarded as healthy because of its omega-3 fatty acid contents. Omega-3 is a key component in the brain's development and effective in the treatment of depression. It is also considered essential for reducing risk of most coronary heart diseases and brain development problems.

Here are some more cooking oils that are deemed healthy-

1. Olive oil

Olive oil has mono-unsaturated fats that help lower the risk of heart disease. So use it in your salads, eggs, breads, pancakes, et al.

2. Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil has high amount of vitamin E and also has a high smoking point, which means it holds on to its nutritional content even when exposed to high temperature.

3. Mustard oil

Mustard oil has an ideal fat consumption plus it also has a high smoking point. So you can use it for deep frying.

4. Rice bran oil

Rice bran oil has a chemical known as oryzanol that is good for your health, especially cholesterol.