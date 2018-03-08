Canola Oil Could Be Linked To Good Health; You Can Use These Cooking Oils Too

For the study, researchers involved 140 people eating canola bread diet who experienced both a reduction in blood glucose levels and a significant reduction in LDL or bad cholesterol. The researchers also pointed out that canola oil contains only seven percent saturated fats, less than half that of olive oil, widely touted for its health benefits.
Moreover, canola oil is also widely regarded as healthy because of its omega-3 fatty acid contents. Omega-3 is a key component in the brain's development and effective in the treatment of depression. It is also considered essential for reducing risk of most coronary heart diseases and brain development problems.
Here are some more cooking oils that are deemed healthy-
1. Olive oil
Olive oil has mono-unsaturated fats that help lower the risk of heart disease. So use it in your salads, eggs, breads, pancakes, et al.
2. Sunflower oil
Sunflower oil has high amount of vitamin E and also has a high smoking point, which means it holds on to its nutritional content even when exposed to high temperature.
3. Mustard oil
Mustard oil has an ideal fat consumption plus it also has a high smoking point. So you can use it for deep frying.
4. Rice bran oil
Rice bran oil has a chemical known as oryzanol that is good for your health, especially cholesterol.