Can Alcohol Help Affect Weight Loss In Diabetics? This Unique Study Will Surprise You!

Consuming alcohol regularly may lead to long-term weight loss in people with diabetes, revealed a new study published in the journal Obesity. The study, which was led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, has come as a surprise to many health practitioners, nutritionists and health experts. The study said that losing weight can help prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. Obesity happens to be one of the leading risk factors that could lead to diabetes.

"Patients with Type-2 diabetes who are trying to lose weight should be encouraged to limit alcohol consumption," said lead investigator, Ariana M. Chao, Assistant Professor from the University's Department of Biobehavioural Health Sciences.

While it has been emphasised often enough that one of the best practice for weight loss includes decreasing or eliminating calories from alcohol, few studies have examined whether people who undergo weight loss treatment report changes in alcohol intake and whether alcohol influences their weight loss.

This study suggested that alcohol consumption may weaken long-term weight loss in adults with Type 2 diabetes. For the study, the team followed nearly 5,000 people who were overweight and had diabetes for four years. One group participated in Intensive Lifestyle Intervention (ILI) and the other in a control group consisting of diabetes support and education.

Data showed that participants in the ILI group who abstained from alcohol consumption over the four-year period happened to lose more weight than those who drank any amount during the intervention. Results also showed that heavy drinkers in the ILI group were less likely to have clinically significant weight loss over the four years.

"This study indicates that while alcohol consumption is not associated with short-term weight loss during a lifestyle intervention, it is associated with worse long-term weight loss in participants with overweight or obesity and Type 2 diabetes," Chao explained.

Diabetes is a condition marked by elevated blood sugar levels. Weight gain is one of the major risk factor associated with diabetes. An ideal diabetes diet should be rich in fibre, which takes the longest to break down and digest, and also enables slow release of sugars which checks blood sugar spikes. Fibre also makes you feel full for long, further prevents you from bingeing onto other fattening foods.

Here are some fibre-rich foods that could help manage both weight loss and diabetes.

1. Oats

2. Berries

3. Citrus Fruits

4. Guava

5. Leafy greens

Include these foods in your diet and see the results yourself. Stay healthy and happy!

(With Inputs IANS)

