"Won't Spare Anyone": Brother Of Odisha Student Who's Fighting For Her Life

A day after a girl student from Odisha set herself on fire over inaction on her complaint of sex harrasment against a professor, her brother told NDTV he "will go to any length" to ensure she gets justice.

The student of Balasore's Fakir Mohan Autonomous College is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar. Her condition is said to be critical.

"Two days ago, she told me on phone that 'bhaiya, we are going to protest, will take a statement from the principal'. I told her to get the statement, any statement from the principal, after which we will go to the police," her brother told NDTV today.

Yesterday again, she called her brother before she went to the college.

"She said she will try to get a statement from the principal again. I spoke to her at 11 am. At 1 pm, I heard about what happened... We took her to a hospital, from where she was taken to AIIMS," the brother said.

He criticised the college authorities strongly for not taking her complaint seriously earlier.

"See, everyone knows, this would not have happened had there been a free and fair investigation earlier. I will not spare anyone. I can go to any length. Don't underestimate the power of a citizen. There has to be a free and fair probe and I will ensure she gets justice," he told NDTV.

Before she set herself on fire, she had been on a sit-in protest near the college campus demanding action against the accused professor, Samir Kumar Sahu, who heads the Bachelor of Education Department.

She had been upset that no action had been taken against Sahu despite her filing a formal complaint against him for allegedly asking for sexual favours.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today went to AIIMS to assess the health condition of the student. He met the team of doctors treating the critically injured student and also spoke to her family.

"The incident that occurred is deeply painful. The girl is currently in a very critical condition. A dedicated medical team has been formed, and all possible treatment is being provided. We are committed to saving her life," Mr Majhi told reporters after the visit.

He said AIIMS Bhubaneswar has coordinated with senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi through virtual consultation.

"I have talked to the team and instructed them to have a detailed discussion with the specialists from AIIMS, Delhi, on virtual mode and to explore advanced treatment options. If needed, she will be shifted to AIIMS Delhi or any other premier medical facility immediately. The next 24 hours are crucial," the chief minister said.

He assured her family that the state government is standing firmly with them. He confirmed that a thorough investigation has already begun into the incident.

The chief minister concluded by praying for the girl's recovery.

"We pray to Lord Jagannath for her healing and strength for the family. The government is taking every step -- both medical and legal -- to deliver justice and care," he said.

The police have arrested the professor and filed charges including abetment to suicide and sexual harassment.

With inputs from Deb Kumar Ghosh