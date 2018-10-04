BP, Diabetes In Pregnancy May Up Hot Flashes Later: Foods To Eat And Avoid

Women with high blood pressure and gestational diabetes during pregnancy are likely to experience more hot flashes during their menopause, a new study reports. According to researchers, an estimated 60 to 80 per cent of women experience hot flashes as part of menopause. Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and gestational diabetes may be modestly associated with a greater number of hot flashes. It could be because of the cholesterol-lowering and diabetes medications, the findings revealed. In contrast, women who had never been pregnant experienced fewer hot flashes. "Women with a history of these pregnancy disorders were heavier and more likely to be taking lipid-lowering medications and diabetes medications," said lead researcher, Rhoda Conant, from the University of Oklahoma in the US. In the study, published in the journal Menopause, the team examined data on more than 2,200 women.

"With so many women affected by hot flashes, healthcare providers need to understand all the underlying risk factors that could influence hot flashes at the time of menopause," said JoAnn Pinkerton, Executive Director from The North American Menopause Society in the US.

Foods To Eat And Avoid For Gestational Diabetes:



1. Carbohydrates

With gestational diabetes, you need to limit your carb intake and space meals properly. Eating lots of carbs at a time can lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Instead, you must eat more of complex carbs or combine carbs with proteins.

2. Proteins

Proteins should be included in your diet with carbs. This will help you maintain the perfect blood sugar balance. Lean proteins are recommended for women with gestational diabetes.

3. Unsaturated, Healthy Fats

Healthy fats should be combined with proteins and carbs in a good proportion. This will work well for women with gestational diabetes by keeping their blood sugar levels under control.

Follow these basic, healthy eating rules for gestational diabetes:

Include proteins in every meal

Include daily fruits and veggies in your diet

Fat intake should be less than 30%

Avoid processed foods as much as possible

Avoid overeating



These foods are what you should be eating with gestational diabetes:

Fresh vegetables, fruits (like apples, oranges, peas, berries, grapefruit), eggs, whole-grain breads and cereals, non-starchy vegetables, beans, chicken, chickpeas, tofu, nuts, quinoa, seeds, avocados, sardines, salmon, olive oil, peanut oil, tuna, popcorn, and Greek yogurt.

These foods are what you should be avoiding with gestational diabetes:

Fast food, processed foods, alcohol, baked treats, fried food, sugary drinks, starchy foods like potatoes and rice, and candies.



Once diagnosed with gestational diabetes, one needs to be extra careful about what they eat. After all, this is when it's not just your health which will be affected; your baby's health will be at risk too.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.