Diabetes: Non-Starchy Foods You Should Eat To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is one of the most common health conditions that have become threat in the country. While diabetes may not be cured completely, it can be managed well with a right diet, exercises and healthy lifestyle. Most health experts suggest avoiding starchy foods as they can cause the blood sugar levels to rise. Starchy foods like bread, rice and potatoes are said to interfere with your blood glucose levels. But, before going ahead, let's understand what starch is. According to experts, starch is a type of carbohydrate that is formed by strings of glucose units called polysaccharide. When we eat food with starch, we are consuming this nutrition in the form of carbohydrates. Unlike fibre, which passes through digestion to promote healthy bowel function, starch is broken down, digested and absorbed into bloodstream and does not promote a healthy digestive function.

Foods That Contain High Amount Of Starch

Here's a list of starchy foods that may affect your blood sugar levels:

Here’s a list of starchy foods that may affect your blood sugar levels White rice All-purpose flour Potatoes Potato chips Oats Cookies Corn flakes Whole wheat flour Cakes Pasta Instant noodles Grains like quinoa, amaranth White bread Bread products Beans Popcorn Corn Sweet biscuits

Starch can be metabolised quickly and even quicker than sugar, which means they can spike your blood sugar levels right after eating. It is best to find starch-free substitutes that are healthy and delicious.

Here are some non-starch foods that you can include in your daily diet.

Vegetables

Radish, carrots, leafy veggies, kale, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, pumpkin, cucumber, zucchini, spring onions, celery, asparagus, tomato, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, okra, eggplant, cauliflower, et al are a few vegetables that contain negligible amount of starch and are safe to eat.

Fruits

Melons, berries like strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, citrus fruits like oranges, tangerines, grapefruit and lemons, peaches, plums, apricots, cherries, and pears among others classify as non-starchy fruits.

Dairy Products

Dairy products can be starch-free, even though they contain carbohydrates - the natural carbohydrate in milk is sugar called lactose. All you need to do is to choose low-fat or fat-free products to reduce the intake of saturated fats.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish are fat-free and carbohydrate-free; in fact they provide protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Fish like sardines, tuna and salmon come packed with high amount of vitamin D, which is a healthy nutrient for bones and teeth. Vitamin D helps the body absorb and use calcium.

Make sure you add non-starchy foods to your daily diet and keep your blood sugar levels in check.