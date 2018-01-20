Best Protein-Rich Foods For Diabetics

In a recent study published in the Journal Nature, it was found that the three-dimensional structure of longevity proteins could potentially develop therapies to help treat diabetes. According to the researchers, anti-ageing proteins like Klotho could help treat obesity and certain cancers as well. Adequate protein intake is of utmost importance to maintain proper functioning of the body. Proteins help in the growth of new tissues in the body and also help in building and repairing the muscles. Having a protein-rich diet may improve the cholesterol and blood sugar levels in the body. The trick here is to choose proteins that have less of carbohydrates that can elevate your blood sugar levels. Here's a list of protein-rich foods that are low in saturated fats and calories.Fish is an excellent source of lean protein, especially for the diabetics. Salmon contains healthy omega-3 fatty acids that are quite beneficial for the overall health. To make the fish even more diabetes-friendly, avoid the frying process and instead, just bake or grill it.Dairy products are a great source of calcium and protein. However, before consuming then, you must take care of the amount of calories and saturated fat in them. Always go for the reduced-fat milk and plain non-fat yogurt. They should be consumed in moderation.For a diabetes diet, beans are apt as they are one of the best sources of plant-based proteins. Other sources of lean protein include legumes, such as lentils, split peas, chickpeas, hummus etc.