Bengali New Year 2018: 5 Desserts Without Which Pohela Baishakh Festivities Are Incomplete

No Bengali celebration is ever complete without the traditional Bengali sweetmeats. From crispy jilipis to the melt-in-mouth roshogollas, the range of Bengali sweets that are associated with Pohela Boishakh is every foodie's dream come true.
Here Are 5 Desserts Without Which Pohela Boishakh Festivities Are Difficult To Imagine:
1. Sandesh
If there were a documentary made of chenna based sweets in Bengali cuisine, sandesh would perhaps be the leading star along with the iconic roshogolla, of course. Prepared with sweetened cottage cheese and flavoured with kesar and cardamom, sandesh are delectable and delightful part of almost every Bengali festivity and celebrations since centuries. Here is a sumptuous recipe of sandesh that you can try at home.
2. Roshogolla
You saw this coming, didn't you? It is soft, it is delicious and before you even know it, you have tucked in two or three of the spongy delights already. Dipped in oodles of chashni, roshogollas make for a perfect start to the new year that awaits.
3. Mishti Doi
Packed with the goodness of thickened milk and jaggery,mishti doi is one chilled delight that enjoys a rich fanbase across the country. Come April, and you start hunting for all things cool and soothing. Mishti doi, therefore, makes for an ideal pick.
4. Rasmalai
You know you can't stop at one, once you bite into this divine dessert. Let the festive occasion be your license to indulge. Trust us when we say this, the chenna based sweetmeat, dipped in cardamom scented milk base, is worth all the extra pull ups in your gym the next day.
Coated with dessicated coconut and stuffed with mawa and dry fruits, this wholesome Bengali mishti is a festive favourite. Best enjoyed when served chilled, this delicious sweet will find its way through your heart.