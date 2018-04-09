Baisakhi 2018: Date, Significance and Celebrations Of The Punjabi Harvest Festival

Baisakhi is right around the corner, and like every year, Punjab is all geared up to ring in the harvest festival with much pomp, fervour and feasting. This year, Baisakhi would be celebrated on April 14th 2018. Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is one of the most significant festivals of Punjab and marks the beginning of the new year. Baisakhi gets its name from 'Baisakh', the first month of the Bikram Sambat Hindu calendar. The harvest festival coincides with several regional festivals like Pohela Boishakh (Bengali new year), Vishu (Kerala's new year), and Bihu (Assamese new year).

This day is observed as a thanksgiving day by the farming community to God for a wonderful rabi crop harvest season that went by, and pray for an even bountiful season ahead. For the Sikh community, the occasion of Baisakhi is even more special and momentous. It was on this day, the Khalsa sect of Sikhism took birth. Khalsa, a collective body of all initiated Sikhs, was established at Kesgarh in Anandpur Sahib, by the 10th Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699.

Baisakhi celebrations and feasting

If you are in Punjab around Baisakhi, make sure you visit one of the traditional Baisakhi fares. Folk dances, traditional songs and folklores make for a delightful experience. People exchange sweets and savouries, and also dress up in traditional clothes during the festivities. Vaisakhi fairs take place in various places, including Jammu City, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi and Samba in the Pinjore complex near Chandigarh.

A significant ritual carried out during Baisakhi is 'Awat Pauni'. Here, people come together and harvest crops on vibrant beats of dhol and sing melodious folk songs. 'Nagar Kirtan', a religious procession, is another unique and integral part of the celebrations. Nagar Kirtan literally translates to the "town hymn singing". People gather together and sing hymns and chants written in the Guru Granth Sahib -the Sikh holy book. They are led by five khalsa who are dressed up as Panj Pyaras, who carry the holy book with them as a mark of reverence.

Fairs or melas are held in many parts of Punjab and what are fairs without food. Locals and traders carry delicious delicacies and sell them in the Baisakhi fares. One can find interesting varieties of pickles, papads, chutneys, candies and churans across the fair. While going to the Gurudwara and enjoying mouthful of delectable kadha prasad and langar is a common practice, people also celebrate the festival's various Punjabi delicacies like pindi chole, kheer, peeley chawal etc.

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Baisakhi 2018!