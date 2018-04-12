Baisakhi 2018: 4 Traditional Punjabi Dishes To Celebrate Baisakhi With

Baisakhi also holds great significance for the Sikh community. It was on this auspicious day that Guru Gobind Singh ji initiated Khalsa at Kesgarh in Anandpur Sahib in the year 1699. Baisakhi is celebrated with much pomp and fervour across Punjab and neighbouring states like Delhi and Himachal too. Devotees throng Gurudwaras to seek blessings for the upcoming year. As the colour yellow represents joy and bounty, people dress up in vibrant hues of yellow and orange to celebrate the spirit of rebirth. Not just the clothes and motifs, people also like to add a tinge of gold and yellow in some of their foods. Meethey chawal, kheer, kadhi are specially prepared to keep up with the spirit. Punjabi delicacies like sarson da saag, chhole bhature, pindi chane, achari mutton also make it to a traditional Baisakhi feast.
Here are some of the most iconic Punjabi dishes that are a must have in Baisakhi:
1. Peeley Chawal
Also known as meethe chawal or kesari chwal, peeley chawal are somewhat of a staple in Punjabi households during Baisakhi or Basant Panchami celebrations. The delicious combination is made of rice which is sweetened using sugar syrup. Aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and a whole lot of dry fruits and nuts are also used in the preparation. The delightful saffron, in addition to adding a fragrant flavour, also lends a beautiful yellow hue to the rice, making it the perfect festive treat for Baisakhi.
Baisakhi 2018: Meethey chawal is one of the most relished dishes in Baisakhi
2. Punjabi Kadhi
Traditional punjabi kadhi pakoda is one of the best representations of rich Punjabi flavours. It is spicy, it is sour and it is a treat to the soul. Made with full fat sour curd and a host of heart-warming spices, the yellow Kadhi goes best with piping hot chawal.
3. Gud Ka Halwa
The summers are here in all its glory, but there are some winter delicacies we are not yet ready to part with. Gud ka halwa is one such delicacy relished widely across Punjabi households during Baisakhi. Made with oodles of ghee and jaggery, this warming dessert is a foodie's dream come true.
4. Chole Bhature
Here's wishing you all a very happy Baisakhi 2018!