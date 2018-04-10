Bohag Bihu 2018: Date, Significance, History, Celebration And Feast!

Bohag Bihu 2018: Significance, Celebration And Feast Of The Festival Of Harvest

The festival of Bohag Bihu marks the traditional Assamese New Year and is known to be one of the most important among all the three Bihus. It is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu solar calendar. It will observed on 15th April, 2018. Like any other harvest festivals in India, Bihu involves the farmer community thanking the almighty for the successful harvest and hoping for abundance in future, too. Bihu is celebrated thrice a year signifying the three distinct farming cycles; Bhogali Bihu ,or Magh Bihu; Bohag Bihu, or Rongali; and Kongali Bihu. Bohag Bihu is celebrated in the month of April and coincides with other harvest festivals like Baisakhi, Vishu and Tamil New Year.

Also known as Rongali Bihu, Bohag Bihu signifies the harvest season and welcoming of the spring season. It brings along festivities, singing and feasting. Traditional Bihu dance is performed by men and women marking the celebration of the festival. Bihu spans through a period of seven days, wherein each day holds significance. To observe this festival, people wake up early and bathe themselves with raw turmeric and urad dal paste, adorn new clothes and seek blessings from the elders and exchange gifts. This is followed by jalpan, which is light breakfast meal where sticky rice is savoured along with curd and jaggery.



Bohag Bihu 2018: Mangsho makes an important parts of the Assamese cuisine



The lunch feast is grand as it starts with enjoying a bitter dish Khar, which is raw papaya cooked in an alkaline solution extracted from burnt banana stems, saag, known as Xaak, fish preparations, mutton and pork in some cases.



Bohag Bihu 2018: Feasts Prepared On This Day

Here are some traditional Bohag Bihu special delicacies that you can devour during the festival.

1. Khar

Khar makes for an important staple for Assamese people. It refers to the alkaline substance that goes into its preparation. Khar is generally extracted from burnt banana stems, and is cooked along with raw papayas to make a light dish that is known to cleanse your stomach.

2. Aloo Pitika

Aloo Pitika is believed to be one of Assam's comfort foods. It is a mashed potato dish teamed with chopped onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, salt and a dash of mustard oil. Usually served with steamed rice, dal and lemon wedges on the sides.

3. Xaak

Xaak refers to all green leafy vegetables. Green vegetables are known to boost one's health, shielding from various diseases. They are all lightly stir-fried in oil sans masalas.



4. Masor Tenga

Fish makes for a staple in Assamese cuisine. The most quintessential dish is known as Masor Tenga that means sour. Several kinds of souring agents are used to make the curry, like lemon, kokum, tomatoes, herbs, elephant wood apple, et al, and is served best with rice.

5. Mangsho

Mangsho is mutton curry, which is another favourite dish in Assamese cuisine. It is generally enjoyed with luchi or pulao.

Enjoy the harvest festival with fervour and enjoy the many traditional cuisines that Assam has to offer!



Happy Bihag Bihu 2018!