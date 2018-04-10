Bohag Bihu 2018: Date, Significance, History, Celebration And Feast!

Bohag Bihu 2018: Significance, Celebration And Feast Of The Festival Of Harvest
Also known as Rongali Bihu, Bohag Bihu signifies the harvest season and welcoming of the spring season. It brings along festivities, singing and feasting. Traditional Bihu dance is performed by men and women marking the celebration of the festival. Bihu spans through a period of seven days, wherein each day holds significance. To observe this festival, people wake up early and bathe themselves with raw turmeric and urad dal paste, adorn new clothes and seek blessings from the elders and exchange gifts. This is followed by jalpan, which is light breakfast meal where sticky rice is savoured along with curd and jaggery.
The lunch feast is grand as it starts with enjoying a bitter dish Khar, which is raw papaya cooked in an alkaline solution extracted from burnt banana stems, saag, known as Xaak, fish preparations, mutton and pork in some cases.
Bohag Bihu 2018: Feasts Prepared On This Day
Here are some traditional Bohag Bihu special delicacies that you can devour during the festival.
1. Khar
Khar makes for an important staple for Assamese people. It refers to the alkaline substance that goes into its preparation. Khar is generally extracted from burnt banana stems, and is cooked along with raw papayas to make a light dish that is known to cleanse your stomach.
2. Aloo Pitika
Aloo Pitika is believed to be one of Assam's comfort foods. It is a mashed potato dish teamed with chopped onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, salt and a dash of mustard oil. Usually served with steamed rice, dal and lemon wedges on the sides.
3. Xaak
Xaak refers to all green leafy vegetables. Green vegetables are known to boost one's health, shielding from various diseases. They are all lightly stir-fried in oil sans masalas.
4. Masor Tenga
Fish makes for a staple in Assamese cuisine. The most quintessential dish is known as Masor Tenga that means sour. Several kinds of souring agents are used to make the curry, like lemon, kokum, tomatoes, herbs, elephant wood apple, et al, and is served best with rice.
5. Mangsho
Mangsho is mutton curry, which is another favourite dish in Assamese cuisine. It is generally enjoyed with luchi or pulao.
Enjoy the harvest festival with fervour and enjoy the many traditional cuisines that Assam has to offer!