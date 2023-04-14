2023 Bohag Bihu: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share On Assamese New Year

Bohag Bihu is celebrated for seven days.

Bohag Bihu is an annual harvest festival celebrated primarily in the northeastern state of Assam. It marks the beginning of the new year in Assam and is observed in the month of April. This year, Bohag Bihu is celebrated on April 14.

Also called Rongali Bihu, Bohag Bihu is one of the three Bihu festivals celebrated in Assam, every year. The other two are Magh Bihu, which is observed in mid-January, and the other is Kati Bihu, which is marked in the middle of October.

Bohag Bihu is celebrated for seven days during which people get together with friends and family members and exchange gifts. Traditional foods such as pitha and other dishes are cooked in most homes and hand-woven scarves called Gamucha are gifted to close ones.

Here are some wishes and messages you can share this Bohag Bihu.

- Happy Bohag Bihu to all the Assamese people. May this Bihu bring wonderful news to your along with luck and abundance for both you and your family.

- Have an auspicious beginning and a beautiful year ahead. Happy Bihu to you and everyone else at home.

- May this year be immensely fruitful for you. Happy Bohag Bihu.

- Let's celebrate the colours of Bihu and fill our lives with happiness and joy. Happy Bohag Bihu, my love.

- Hope this New Year, ushers in hope, renewed confidence and the willpower to fight all odds and emerge as a winner. Here's extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones. A very Happy Bohag Bihu.

- Happy Bohag Bihu! Let this year be filled with joy, laughter, happiness and all the things that are truly good.

- I hope this Rongali Bihu will bring cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

- Let us warm our hearts and welcome Bihu with open arms. Let us have spectacular parties to kick off the new year.

- This Rongali Bihu, let us begin the new year with positivity, love, and happiness.

- As the sun rises on a new year, may it bring new hope and new possibilities into your life. Happy Rongali Bihu.