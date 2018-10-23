Behaviour-Modifying App May Help Weight Loss: These Protein-Rich Foods May Help Too 

Do you love trying new apps on your phone? Here's good news. Researchers have found that a behaviour-modifying app, when integrated with health system resources, can help obesity patients in weight loss. For the study, patients in a primary care clinic in the US used a free app called Track to monitor behaviour changes. The findings of the study published online in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.



The app prescribed personally tailored, weight-related behaviour change goals based on the patients' weight data. Additionally, the patients were also asked to weigh themselves daily using a cellular connected scale.

The app delivered a personalised feedback message with a short skills training tip, tailored to the participant's progress. It must be noted that the app was not used in isolation. Doctors were well-versed in the app and dietitians were also aware of the interaction and coaching calls.

The findings revealed that patients who used the app and received coaching calls fared much better after a period of one year than a control group that received routine care.

"This study shows we can help patients who are most at risk by embedding treatment in primary care settings and keeping patients engaged using a simple app," Bennett added.

One of the key highlights of the study was that the researchers focused on obese people who were sick. Most research till date has focused on healthy people who just want to lose weight. In addition to obesity, study participants suffered from either hypertension, high cholesterol or diabetes.Participants in the study were 351 adult patients aged 21-65 years. The study took place in a mostly rural area.

Among Track programme participants, 43 per cent lost more than five per cent of their body weight over the course of a year. Their waist sizes decreased, as did their blood pressure. And an even larger number of participants -- 56 per cent -- lost at least three per cent of their body weight over 12 months, which doctors consider a healthy amount of weight loss.

"Digital treatments allow us to reach into the most remote settings to deliver high-quality care," Bennett said.

5 High protein foods that could help promote weight loss:

Protein helps help you keep satiated. It increases levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less, thereby aiding weight loss. Here are 5 protein rich foods you can eat to lose weight naturally.

1. Egg: Egg is said to be the best bio-available source of protein out there. A 100 grams serving of egg contains about 14 grams of protein. You can go for an egg white salad, or a quick omelette with several veggies, or a sandwich with egg whites.

2. Tofu: 100 grams of tofu contains 8 grams of protein. You can prepare them anyway you want. Toss them in between your salads, sandwiches or you can also have them as tikkas.

3. Greek yogurt: Greek yogurt does not contain any liquid whey and lactose. Experts say that Greek yogurt boasts of twice the amount of protein and half the carbs when compared to normal yogurt. Not just this, the sodium content in Greek yogurt is also half!

4. Chicken: Chicken is touted to be the one of the best sources of lean protein. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora says, "Chicken is packed with lean protein that helps you keep satiated for a longer time as protein helps the body burn fat more effectively. Try to have local farm-raised chicken or organically-raised chicken. Grill, stir-fry or add them in stews for maximum benefits.

5. Oats: Rich in protein and fibre, oats help you remain full and prevent binge-eating. The soluble fibres in oats tend to absorb water in your stomach and become gel-like. They eventually swell up and take longer to digest, keeping you satiated for long.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



