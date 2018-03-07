Be Summer Ready: 7 Healthy Diet Tips For Summer

Temperature's rising and we are looking forward to longer and lazier days of summer. While summer may be of some relief from cold and chilly days, it may also bring along various health problems like dehydration, upset stomach, bacterial infections, heat stroke, et al. It is imperative to make sure you are eating the right foods and exercising the right way to fitness and health. Restore and replenish your skin and physical health as we suggest some amazing healthy diet tips to survive the sweltering summer this year.

Here are some healthy tips for summer you must note down!

1. Grab seasonal fruits and vegetables

These days most vegetables and fruits are available all-year round; however, consuming seasonal foods have their own charm and health benefits. Always picks freshly harvested foods to extract best benefits they have to offer. Load up on mangoes, plums, tomatoes, berries, watermelon, oranges, celery, et al.

2. Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking water is extremely important as it help rehydrate your body and helps it function better. Make sure you gulp down 8-10 glasses of water and ensure a well hydrated body. Do not drink extremely chilled water as it will only wreak havoc on your health.

3. Downsize your meal

It takes longer for the stomach to digest food plus the hot weather does not allow you to load up on too many foods. It is good to have lighter meals rather than having heavy ones, especially at night.

4. Eat more cooling foods

Load up on more body cooling foods and more hydrating foods that will help your keep going in this heat. Eat more watermelon, sesame, coconut water, cucumber, mint, fennel seeds, et al.

5. Choose fresh juices over cold drinks

Summers make you thirsty more often, which makes us resort to cold drinks and energy drinks that prove to be hazardous in the long run. Whenever you feel like quenching your thirst, prefer drinking orange juice or melon juice.

6. Binge on lighter snacks

Move over fried snacks that you enjoyed during winters; it is time to load up on lighter snack options like nuts, trail mixes, seeds, fruits, et al.

7. Hygiene is the key to a healthy body

Make sure whatever you eat or drink on is clean and hygienic. You are prone to get bacterial infections from the utensils in restaurants and even at home. Always ensure they are clean and always wash your hands before eating.

These healthy diet tips will ensure a happy and healthy you! Happy Summers!