Ayurveda Wisdom: 3 Fool-Proof Home Remedies To Combat Cold And Flu Using Ginger

The winter is upon us. While we are loving the nip in the air, one also cannot deny the increased susceptibility to infections, cold and flu in this season. Clogged nose, congested chest and sore throat are common during winters, but that does not mean you need to abhor winters already. Ayurveda has many simple home remedies to prepare you for the winters ahead, and bolster your immunity against seasonal woes like cold and cough. Did you know, something as common as ginger may help you fight multiple bacterial infections? According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, ginger's active constituent "gingerol has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects. Another component zingerone is an antioxidant."



Home Remedies For Cold And Cough: Here's Why Ginger Is Your Best Friend This Winter



According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, ginger's volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. The rich range of antioxidants present in ginger helps fight free radicals and reduces oxidative stress in the body, thereby boosting your immune system against common cold or flu. Ginger also has potent antimicrobial properties because of its active ingredients, gingerol. They are said to help keep bacterial and fungal infections at bay.





Here's How You Can Use Ginger To Combat Cold, Cough And Flu







1. Make Soothing Ginger and Cardamom Tea: According to 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, ginger is one of Ayurveda's most treasured spice. The perennial herb can be used to make a soothing tea. Mix two parts of ginger with three parts of cinnamon and a pinch of cardamom. Steep a teaspoon of the mixture in a cup of hot water for about 10 minutes. When the tea cools, add half a teaspoon of honey to taste. Drink the tea twice a day for relief.





2. Ginger Steam: Along with the tea, Dr. Vasant Lad also suggests taking steam. "Boil 1 teaspoon of ginger, or a few eucalyptus leaves, in a pint of water. Turn off the stove, put a towel over your head, and inhale the steam. This will relieve congestion and help you feel much better."



3. Ginger and Turmeric Concoction: This herbal concoction is excellent to relieve sore throat and inflammation induced in throats due to infection. Take one tablespoon of freshly sliced ginger, half teaspoon of turmeric powder and steep in a cup of hot water for 10 minutes. When it cools, you can add a teaspoon of honey for taste.



And you thought a piece of ginger is only good to add a distinct flavour to your curries? Make sure you do not go overboard. Too much of anything will eventually take a toll on your well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



