Avoid Multivitamins And Mineral Supplements; Eat These Foods Instead Most of the multivitamins and mineral supplements has no health benefits. Fulfill the lack of nutrients and vitamins by adding foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT



The lead author further added, "In the absence of significant positive data - apart from folic acid's potential reduction in the risk of stroke and heart disease - it's most beneficial to rely on a healthy diet to get your fill of vitamins and minerals," Jenkins said. It is always a better option to fulfil the lack of these nutrients and vitamins by maintaining a healthy diet. Adding foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals will solve the purpose. Having said that, we give you the list of food that are rich in vitamins and minerals to make your work a little easier.



Vitamin A: Foods rich in vitamin A helps to have good vision healthy skin. Add potatoes, carrots, mangoes, spinach, kale, berries, apricots, papaya, eggs, butter, raw milk and cheeses, cod liver oil and organ meats like liver.



Vitamin B: It helps convert the food into energy. Add pork, ham, dark green leafy vegetables, fortified whole-grain cereals and baked goods, wheat germ, salmon, enriched rice, green pea, lentils and nuts such as almonds and pecans to your diet.



Vitamin C: It helps in making collagen in the body and builds your immunity against infections. Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, strawberry and grapefruit; bell peppers; broccoli; papaya; and tomatoes are a must have.



Vitamin D: Also known as sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is known to strengthen teeth and bones and facilitates in the absorption of calcium in the body. Foods like mushrooms, orange juice, soy milk and fatty fish are also good sources.



Vitamin E: It is the best form of antioxidant desired by the body. All green leafy vegetables are rich in Vitamin E. Moreover, almonds, raw seeds, swiss chard, mustard greens, spinach, turnip greens, kale, and plant oils are also good sources of vitamin E.



Vitamin F: Vitamin F are known to contain polyunsaturated fatty acids. They are essential for healing wounds and for the metabolism. Certain kinds of oils, nuts and fish are rich sources.



Vitamin K: It can prevent fractures specially those of the hip. It widely found in cabbage and broccoli.



Magnesium: Not many know that magnesium is important for chemical reactions that the body carries out. It also contributes to strengthening of bones. Spinach, pumpkin seeds, figs, avocado, banana, raspberries, nuts, legumes, peas, broccoli, cabbage, green beans, artichokes, asparagus, brussels sprouts, and seafood like salmon, mackerel, tuna help in building it.



Iron: Iron helps build to the haemoglobin in the blood. Tofu, Tempeh, Soybeans, lentils, beans and peas, pumpkin, sesame, hemp and flaxseeds, cashews, pine nuts, leafy greens, potatoes, and chia seeds are good sources of iron.



Folic acid: It is essential for all women in their child bearing age. It prevents birth defects. It is found in tomatoes, orange juice, chickpeas and eggs.



Copper: Copper is known to help make red blood cells. It is commonly found in prunes and shell-fish.



Zinc: Zinc is quite important for the proper functioning of our senses such as taste and smell as well as for healing wounds. It is found in sea food, beans, nuts and chicken.





According to the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, most of the multivitamins and mineral supplements has no health benefits in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, heart attack, stroke, or early death. The study was conducted by the St. Michael's Hospital where it was found that the vitamin and mineral supplements taken to increase the daily intake of nutrients, vitamin and mineral supplements are taken to add to nutrients that are found in food. David Jenkins, the lead author of the study said that "the team was surprised to find some positive effects of the most common supplements that people consume every day. It was found that if people want to consume multivitamins and mineral supplements, it does no harm, in fact there is no seeming advantage also." The study also found folic acid alone and B-vitamins with folic acid may help reduce heart-related diseases and stroke. Whereas, niacin and antioxidants showed a less effect that is associated to the risk of death from any cause. David Jenkins expressed his concern on people consuming these supplements. He added on by saying that "people should be conscious of the supplements they are consuming and ensure they are applicable to the specific vitamin or mineral deficiencies they have been advised of by their healthcare provider." The term 'multivitamin' in this review was used to describe supplements that include most vitamins and minerals, rather than a select few.The lead author further added, "In the absence of significant positive data - apart from folic acid's potential reduction in the risk of stroke and heart disease - it's most beneficial to rely on a healthy diet to get your fill of vitamins and minerals," Jenkins said. It is always a better option to fulfil the lack of these nutrients and vitamins by maintaining a healthy diet. Adding foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals will solve the purpose. Having said that, we give you the list of food that are rich in vitamins and minerals to make your work a little easier.Vitamin A: Foods rich in vitamin A helps to have good vision healthy skin. Add potatoes, carrots, mangoes, spinach, kale, berries, apricots, papaya, eggs, butter, raw milk and cheeses, cod liver oil and organ meats like liver.Vitamin B: It helps convert the food into energy. Add pork, ham, dark green leafy vegetables, fortified whole-grain cereals and baked goods, wheat germ, salmon, enriched rice, green pea, lentils and nuts such as almonds and pecans to your diet.Vitamin C: It helps in making collagen in the body and builds your immunity against infections. Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, strawberry and grapefruit; bell peppers; broccoli; papaya; and tomatoes are a must have.Vitamin D: Also known as sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is known to strengthen teeth and bones and facilitates in the absorption of calcium in the body. Foods like mushrooms, orange juice, soy milk and fatty fish are also good sources.Vitamin E: It is the best form of antioxidant desired by the body. All green leafy vegetables are rich in Vitamin E. Moreover, almonds, raw seeds, swiss chard, mustard greens, spinach, turnip greens, kale, and plant oils are also good sources of vitamin E.Vitamin F: Vitamin F are known to contain polyunsaturated fatty acids. They are essential for healing wounds and for the metabolism. Certain kinds of oils, nuts and fish are rich sources.Vitamin K: It can prevent fractures specially those of the hip. It widely found in cabbage and broccoli.Magnesium: Not many know that magnesium is important for chemical reactions that the body carries out. It also contributes to strengthening of bones. Spinach, pumpkin seeds, figs, avocado, banana, raspberries, nuts, legumes, peas, broccoli, cabbage, green beans, artichokes, asparagus, brussels sprouts, and seafood like salmon, mackerel, tuna help in building it.Iron: Iron helps build to the haemoglobin in the blood. Tofu, Tempeh, Soybeans, lentils, beans and peas, pumpkin, sesame, hemp and flaxseeds, cashews, pine nuts, leafy greens, potatoes, and chia seeds are good sources of iron.Folic acid: It is essential for all women in their child bearing age. It prevents birth defects. It is found in tomatoes, orange juice, chickpeas and eggs. Copper: Copper is known to help make red blood cells. It is commonly found in prunes and shell-fish.Zinc: Zinc is quite important for the proper functioning of our senses such as taste and smell as well as for healing wounds. It is found in sea food, beans, nuts and chicken. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter