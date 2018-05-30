Avoid Multivitamins And Mineral Supplements; Eat These Foods Instead

The lead author further added, "In the absence of significant positive data - apart from folic acid's potential reduction in the risk of stroke and heart disease - it's most beneficial to rely on a healthy diet to get your fill of vitamins and minerals," Jenkins said. It is always a better option to fulfil the lack of these nutrients and vitamins by maintaining a healthy diet. Adding foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals will solve the purpose. Having said that, we give you the list of food that are rich in vitamins and minerals to make your work a little easier.
Vitamin A: Foods rich in vitamin A helps to have good vision healthy skin. Add potatoes, carrots, mangoes, spinach, kale, berries, apricots, papaya, eggs, butter, raw milk and cheeses, cod liver oil and organ meats like liver.
Vitamin B: It helps convert the food into energy. Add pork, ham, dark green leafy vegetables, fortified whole-grain cereals and baked goods, wheat germ, salmon, enriched rice, green pea, lentils and nuts such as almonds and pecans to your diet.
Vitamin C: It helps in making collagen in the body and builds your immunity against infections. Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, strawberry and grapefruit; bell peppers; broccoli; papaya; and tomatoes are a must have.
Vitamin D: Also known as sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is known to strengthen teeth and bones and facilitates in the absorption of calcium in the body. Foods like mushrooms, orange juice, soy milk and fatty fish are also good sources.
Vitamin E: It is the best form of antioxidant desired by the body. All green leafy vegetables are rich in Vitamin E. Moreover, almonds, raw seeds, swiss chard, mustard greens, spinach, turnip greens, kale, and plant oils are also good sources of vitamin E.
Vitamin F: Vitamin F are known to contain polyunsaturated fatty acids. They are essential for healing wounds and for the metabolism. Certain kinds of oils, nuts and fish are rich sources.
Vitamin K: It can prevent fractures specially those of the hip. It widely found in cabbage and broccoli.
Magnesium: Not many know that magnesium is important for chemical reactions that the body carries out. It also contributes to strengthening of bones. Spinach, pumpkin seeds, figs, avocado, banana, raspberries, nuts, legumes, peas, broccoli, cabbage, green beans, artichokes, asparagus, brussels sprouts, and seafood like salmon, mackerel, tuna help in building it.
Iron: Iron helps build to the haemoglobin in the blood. Tofu, Tempeh, Soybeans, lentils, beans and peas, pumpkin, sesame, hemp and flaxseeds, cashews, pine nuts, leafy greens, potatoes, and chia seeds are good sources of iron.
Folic acid: It is essential for all women in their child bearing age. It prevents birth defects. It is found in tomatoes, orange juice, chickpeas and eggs.
CommentsCopper: Copper is known to help make red blood cells. It is commonly found in prunes and shell-fish.
Zinc: Zinc is quite important for the proper functioning of our senses such as taste and smell as well as for healing wounds. It is found in sea food, beans, nuts and chicken.