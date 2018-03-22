Ashtami 2018: Date, Significance, Celebration, Prasad And Puja Muhurat! It's almost time to bid goodbye to the auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri 2018 with Ashtami, which will be celebrated on 25th March, Sunday this year.

It's almost time to bid goodbye to the auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri 2018 with Ashtami, which will be celebrated on 25th March, Sunday this year. Ashtami falls on the eighth day of the Shukhla Paksha, and is one of the most important days of Chaitra Navratri 2018. Chaitra Navratri 2018 usually falls around March and April and is celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It is celebrated across India with much fervour and joy, devotees fast on this day and pray to Goddess Durga and her nine divine avatars.The puja done on the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri 2018 is highly significant, as it is believed that during this time, spiritual fervour reaches its highest peak. Kanya Pujan is observed on this day. Ashtami is an auspicious day to celebrate the essence of womanhood and is a way to pay gratitude to the Goddess. Hence, a lot of Hindus across India observe Kanya Pujan, where nine girls who have not yet attained puberty are welcomed into the house by first washing their feet and tying moli (red thread) around their wrists. These nine girls are then seated and offered a variety of delicacies in the form of chana, poori and halwa (also known as 'bhog'). These nine girls are considered to represent the nine divine avatars of Goddess Durga namely Shilaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.The eighth day of Chaitra Navratri 2018 is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, where worshipping this avatar of Goddess Durga is considered auspicious. On this day, coconut is offered in the form of bhog to please the deity. For prasad, you can also make coconut ladoo or barfi. Apart from this, traditional fare of poori, chana and halwa are prepared on this day. Sandhi puja is done at a point of time when Ashtami tithi ends and Navmi tithi starts. This puja has a special significance during the festival of Navratri. The sandhi puja would last for about 47 minutes, starting from 07:38am to 08:26am on 25th March 2018.