Navratri 2018: What is Singhara Atta? 5 Benefits You Must Know Of The Vrat Ingredient

Water chestnut fruits are dried and ground to make flour. The nutrient-dense flour can be used to make various dishes, if given a chance. Here are some health benefits of water chestnut flour you must know.
1. Checks Water Retention In The Body
Singhara flour is rich in potassium content and low in sodium content, which is said to help water retention in the body.
2. Good For Energy
Singhara atta is an excellent source of good carbohydrate and energy boosting nutrients like iron, calcium, zinc and phosphorous. During Navratri fasting, it is natural for your energy levels to take a dip, since the nature of your food intake is different from your regular days. Food prepared with vrat ingredients such as singhara atta will make sure there is no major decline in your energy levels.
4. Weight Loss
Singhara is high on fibre, a quality that one can find in singhara atta, too. Fibre takes the longest to digest. It gives you the feeling of being full, thereby, preventing you to binge on other high-fattening foods. But, that is not all about fibre. According to consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta, "The fibre content of singhara flour is another nutritional benefit why you should add it to daily meals. Fibre, as we all know, is protective against most lifestyle diseases. Increasing the fibre content of your meals has a direct correlation to optimising health."
Singhara atta is gluten free. People who are gluten intolerant can ditch their wheat sources for a very nutritious singhara flour. Gluten is a Latin word and it means glue, a mixture of proteins found in wheat, rye, oats and barley. When wheat flour is combined with water, the protein strands unwind and link together to form a network, which is called gluten. It is this gluten that triggers number of conditions such as gluten allergy, gluten intolerance and celiac diseases.
Here's wishing you all a very happy Navratri 2018.