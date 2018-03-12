Navratri 2018: 5 Navratri Fasting Favourites And Their Health Benefits

With Navratri, come the festive special foods too. Here are 5 Navratri favourites and their health benefits which will make you stock them up for the fasting season too.
1. Kuttu or Buckwheat
Those who have been observing the ritualistic fasts must be aware that the regular maida(all purpose flour) or atta (wheat flour) is prohibited for consumption during Navratri fasting. Kuttu ka atta or buckwheat flour is a favourite amongst those who observe the vrat. Buckwheat contains most essential amino acids, making it a good quality protein source. It is rich in arginine and lysine, amino acids that are generally deficient in most cereal grains. Buckwheat has high fibre content which is good for cholesterol levels and also keeps satiated for long. Buckwheat is also rich in various minerals such as phosphorous, selenium, zinc, copper and potassium.
2. Sendha Namak
As you bid good bye to your regular table salt for Navratri fasting, here's something you must know about that 'vrat wala namak'. Turns out, that it is much more than just a vrat alternative to your regular salt. Sendha namak or rock salt is packed with innumerable health benefits. Sendha namak is a highly crystalline salt. It is made by evaporating sea water and does not contain high amounts of sodium chloride. According to 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, "Rock salt improves digestion and is a natural way to relieve stomach pain. You can add a few crystals of rock salt and fresh mint leaves to a glass of lassi and reap the benefits. Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood says, "Rock salt can also be used to cure stomach infections, and aids in deworming as well". Rock salt also fastens body's metabolism, stabilizes blood pressure (due to its decent potassium content), exfoliates skin and aids weight loss.
3. Jeera or Cumin
Not many spices are permissible to consume during the fasting. The idea of Navratri fasting is to eat light and detox your body of all the junk and toxins. During season change, it is highly recommended to eat light and stay away from very greasy and spicy food. Jeera or cumin is one spice that is not so heavy on the stomach and also helps keep your tummy healthy. Jeera helps digestion, prevents bloating and abdominal pain. Jeera is an excellent source of iron and dietary fibre. Jeera can also do wonders for your immunity system.
4. Potato
5. Sabudana
Sabudana or tapioca pearls is one Navratri staple you are going to see in so many forms around the festive season. From sabudana papad, sabudana kheer, sabudana khichdi to sabudana vada, sabudana's versatility in Indian cuisine is worth appreciation. The superfood is packed with various antioxidants and minerals like calcium, iron and vitamin K. Tapioca pearls is also loaded with healthy carbs and fibre and should be a part of your daily diet.