Navratri 2018: Break The Monotony With These 5 Unusual Yet Delicious Navratri Dishes

Amaranth Ladoo
Amaranth, a pseudo-cereal, is an excellent source of protein. These edible starchy seeds are gluten-free and can be used in a lot of Navratri preparations. Turn them into ladoos with the help of a little jaggery syrup and make the most of your Navratri feast. These ladoos are a perfect tea-time accompaniment.
Quinoa Makhana Bhel
If you're tired of having those regular Navratri dishes that are prepared using kuttu and wish to experiment with something new and exotic, then this bhel will certainly come to your rescue. This bhel is a welcome variation from the monotonous fasting schedule. All you need to do is to add soaked quinoa, roasted makhanas, chopped tomatoes and some chopped potatoes in a bowl. Add a pinch of sendha namak, red chilli powder and black pepper to enhance the flavour of the bhel. To add a tangy touch to it, add lemon juice and relish the delight.
Goji Berry Energy Bars
Goji berries not only taste good, but they are also packed with the goodness of various essential nutrients. While observing fasts, it is of utmost importance to keep yourself energised. Turn these healthy berries into bars as they can up your energy levels to a significant extent.
Samak Rice Pakora
Having samak rice or pulao during Navratri is too mainstream; it's time to experiment with the same. All you need is samak rice, water, sendha namak, red chilli powder, black pepper powder and mashed potato to bind the mixture. These deep fried delights can be savoured during the nine-day long festival.
Arbi Kofta
Prepared with kuttu ka aata, arbi kofta is the perfect tea time snack for you to try out this Navratri. Pair it with a piping hot cup of tea and you're done for the day.
