Are French Fries Truly French? You Won't Believe Where They Really Come From

French fries are popular all over the world.

French fries, those crispy and golden delights, have secured their spot as a beloved side dish around the globe. Whether as a side for burgers or as a wholesome snack on its own, French fries are always welcomed by our taste buds. If you've ever pondered over its name, you'd naturally think they are French by origin. But here's the twist: despite the name, they might not be as French as you think. Surprised?! We don't blame you. Well, the truth is that French fries might be one of the many dishes that get their name from a place they don't come from. But then, why the name? And where did this dish come from? Keep reading.

The Origin Of French Fries: Beyond French Borders

Contrary to popular belief, French fries may not have originated in France, according to several reports, including the one on History Cooperative. The story of French fries takes us back to the late 17th century in Belgium, where locals were frying small fish as a customary winter dish. When the river froze, making fishing impossible, resourceful Belgians turned to the humble potato. Sliced and fried, these early renditions of fries became a staple.

As per a report in Britannica, the twist in the tale comes when an American soldier stationed in Belgium during World War I encountered these fried delights. It is believed that the soldier, hearing locals speak French, began calling the potato strips "French fries." The misnomer stuck, and the rest is culinary history.

Belgium vs. France: The Fight Over French Fries Continues

The confusion over the true origin of French fries often stirs up a debate between Belgium and France. Both claim to be the rightful creators of this culinary masterpiece. In Belgium, the city of Brussels proudly asserts its place as the birthplace of the fry, even advocating for UNESCO's cultural heritage status. Meanwhile, in France, you'll find regional variations like "pommes frites" in the north and "pommes de terre frites" in the south.

While the confusion brews, the majority of reports and claims have purported the idea that the origins of French fries may be rooted in Belgium.

French Fries can be made in different forms.

Photo Credit: iStock

Evolution of French Fries From Street Food to Gourmet Delight

Over the years, French fries evolved from a simple street food to a gourmet delight. Chefs experimented with different varieties of potatoes, cooking methods, and seasonings, transforming the once-humble fry into a gastronomic experience.

Their international popularity has led to a myriad of regional adaptations. In Canada, poutine adds a layer of indulgence with cheese curds and gravy. In the United Kingdom, fish and chips became a classic duo. In the Middle East, loaded fries with exotic toppings became a street food sensation. Despite the misleading moniker, French fries quickly spread worldwide, transcending borders and cultures. They became an integral part of American fast food, symbolizing a universal comfort food. From street vendors to Michelin-starred restaurants, fries found their way onto menus globally, adapting to local tastes and culinary traditions, and we love them in all forms.