Apricots For Weight Loss: Why Should You Eat This Furry Fruit To Cut Belly Fat

Fruits and vegetables are perhaps some of the best additions you can make to your weight loss diet. They fill you up instantly and do not add to the empty calories. If experts are to be believed, you should include a variety of them, as each fruit (be it of any colour), comes with its own share of antioxidants and nutrients. One excellent fruit you should definitely consider to include in your weight loss diet is apricot. The fuzzy and furry fruit that hails from China is exceptionally loaded with nutrients. About 100 grams of fresh apricots give you 12% of vitamin C and 12% of vitamin A, as per the USDA. They are also enriched with calcium, magnesium and potassium. Eating apricots are traditionally considered as an excellent remedy to improve digestion, skin health and vision. Available both in fresh and dried forms, apricots are incredibly versatile too - you can toss them in salads, blend them in smoothies, or use them to make jams. So, without much ado, here's how apricots could play an instrumental role in your weight loss diet.

1. Fibre: Both fresh and dried apricots are good source of fibre. Since fibre takes the longest to break down and digest, you feel full for a longer time. If you feel satiated, you are less likely to binge on other fattening foods in your vicinity.

2. Digestive Health: Apricots could do wonders for your digestion and keep gastric disorders at bay. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, apricots are packed with fibre, and "high fibre content aids bowel regularity, which can help prevent constipation and even bowel cancer." A good digestive health is essential for good metabolism. Bad digestion hinders our ability to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly. It also comes in our way to defecate properly; this may lead to slowing down the metabolism and weight loss.

3. Low In Calories: Apricots contain only 48 calories per 100 grams, which makes them an excellent low-cal addition to your weight loss diet. Apricots can fill you up for several hours, without affecting your calorie load and keep cravings in check.

Those who happen to be diabetic, it is advised that they eat fresh and ripe apricots as opposed the dried ones as they are more high on sugar. Also, make sure you practice moderation. Excess of anything (no matter how healthy it is) is not a sustainable strategy for weight loss.

