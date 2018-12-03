Weight Loss: 5 Simple Dietary Tips To Lose Weight During Winter

Winter is here and so is the time when you feel lazy and hungry all the time! As temperatures drop, stepping outside for a brisk walk or even an indoor gymming session needs more motivation than before. You avoid outdoor activities, sweat less and eat more; three basics to keep in mind for any healthy weight loss routine. Let's face it, it does become difficult to lose weight during these months. Our intake of water goes down too during winters, this causes dehydration and adds to the general state of lethargy. Add all of this and you end up piling on more calories than you burn on a daily basis. Perfect recipe for weight gain! So, is there a way to lose weight, and perhaps even maintain it, without having to really sweat it out? Well, a few simple yet important dietary tips when followed consistently could not only help you cut the bulge but also make you feel more energetic.

5 Essential Diet tips to lose weight during winter

1. Pick all things fresh

Winter calls for lazy meals at home. We generally end up preparing a 'healthy' bowl of packaged soup than making it fresh. Any packaged or processed food will only mean you are loading up on excessive sodium, preservatives and sugar, all of which can cause weight gain. Winter is a time when markets are full of fresh greens. Stock up and plan ahead. Use a variety of seasonal goodies to make healthy food that is prepared from the scratch.

2. Sip on herbal teas

We generally feel less thirsty during cold days, which results in dehydration without us even realising. Moreover, what we often read as 'hunger pangs' are actually signs that the body needs some water, not food. A dehydrated body has a weak metabolic system. Sip on warm water or warm herbal teas to not just soothe and rehydrate your body but also keep you fuller for long. Green tea, black tea, chamomile tea and oolong tea are known to manage your appetite and further prevent you from overeating.

3. Eat a low-calorie soup before a meal

According to a study conducted by the Penn State University, eating a low-calorie soup right before a meal could keep you from overeating, resulting in less calorie consumption. The study was presented at the Experimental Biology Conference in Washington D.C. The research shows that participants who ate soup before lunch reduced their total calorie intake by 20 percent as compared to those who didn't consume soup. The study also mentioned that you should choose low-calorie, broth-based soups rather than high-calorie, cream-based soups that could only lead to weight gain.

4. Fill up your plate with protein

Protein helps keep you fuller for long, thereby, preventing you from loading up on sugary, fattening stuff, especially during winter. Moreover, it also helps stabilise blood sugar levels that could help lose weight efficiently.

5. Engage in indoor physical activities

It is not mandatory to always choose outdoor activities; instead you could choose interesting indoor exercises like barre workout, yoga, dance, and pilates, all of which you can enjoy during winters. All you need to do is to drop your blanket and take out some 20 minutes to stay fit and lose weight.

Losing weight can be pretty tough, especially during winters. With these simple tips, you can burn body fat, stay healthy and feel energetic.