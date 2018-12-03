Are Corn Flakes Good Or Bad For Weight Loss? The Answer Will Surprise You

Highlights Corn flakes are thought to be healthy as they are easy to digest Corn flakes are popular breakfast foods around the world Corn flakes are low in fat, but may not be great for weight loss

Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day. There is some debate about whether it should be the heaviest or the lightest meal of the day, but almost every health expert seems to agree on one point - one must never skip breakfast. This is one of the foremost rules for good health and one that you must unfailingly follow, especially if you want to lose weight. Consuming a healthy breakfast is important to regulate your blood sugar levels and to keep you from overeating during lunch, besides keeping your energy levels up. However, eating a good quality breakfast is as important as never skipping it and that might be a little more difficult to achieve than you thought. That is because there is a world of options available to us as breakfast foods and we often get confused as to which one is the best and the healthiest for weight loss.

Corn flakes are one of the most popular breakfast foods around the world, and with good reason. They're easily available, convenient, ready-to-eat and filling. Some people consume corn flakes for breakfast every single day. They can be eaten with milk and topped with fresh fruits, dried fruits or nuts. They are easy to digest and hence, may even pass off as 'healthy'. But are they really good for weight loss? Or is it time for you to ditch corn flakes and switch to a healthier breakfast option? Although corn flakes may seem to be a great breakfast option, they are not very healthy, as their nutritional profile doesn't qualify it for a healthy low-calorie breakfast food.

Also Read: The Ideal Healthy Breakfast: Top 3 Qualities That Your Breakfast Must Have

Contrary to what many corn flake brand advertisements will have you believe, the breakfast cereal is not very healthy, let alone helpful in weight loss. The flakes may be low in fat, but they make up for that in the amount of sugar present in them, making them unhealthy for daily consumption. Corn flakes contain high levels of sugar in the form of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). This means they have a high Glycaemic Index (GI) value, making them not apt for daily consumption. Experts suggest that consuming high-sugar foods for breakfast may promote weight gain and may result in insulin resistance in the body, leading to diabetes. High levels of sugar in the blood drive the levels of insulin to go up, which in turn results in storage of fat in the cells. This then translates to weight gain.

Also Read: Health Benefits of Breakfast: Why is it the Most Important Meal of the Day?

So now you know! If you want to lose weight, ditch sugar-laden corn flakes and opt for healthier breakfast options like oats and muesli that does not come loaded with 'added sugar'. Make sure your breakfast cereal is devoid of hidden sugars, by checking the label on the back of the box. Remember, if it comes from a packet, reading the nutrition label is crucial.