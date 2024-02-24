Anonymous Fan Pays For Sonu Sood's Dinner, Actor Shares Special Note

Sonu Sood's latest viral post is about a heartwarming fan gesture (Photo Credit: Instagram/ sonu_sood)

Sonu Sood emerged as one of the most-loved philanthropists during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor helped hundreds of migrant workers and students to reach their hometown, at the time of the lockdown. Recently, a fan thanked Sonu for all his good deeds anonymously by paying for his dinner at a restaurant. Moved by the gesture, Sonu shared a special message on Instagram, along with a picture of the note that the anonymous fan left behind. In the picture, we could see Sonu with a small note that read, "Thank you for all the good work that you do for the country!" and ended with a smiley face. The picture was taken while Sonu was sitting at his table in the restaurant.

Expressing his gratitude towards the gesture and sweet note, Sonu Sood wrote, "I don't know who did this but someone paid for the entire bill of our dinner at a restaurant and left this sweet note... Really touched by this gesture...Thank you, buddy. Means a lot."

The comments section was flooded with many stating that he completely deserved this. Veteran actress Neena Gupta was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. The Badhaai Ho star commented, "You deserve it... you do good work innocently."

TV star Priya Raina wrote, "You've created such karma! Universe has its way of applauding & gratifying into multi-fold."

Indian playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma commented, "I would totally have done the same."

Actor Pratick Sejpal said, "God bless you."

Odia cinema superstar Sabyasachi Mishra said, "That is so sweet," and ended with a red heart emoticon.

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar commented, "Everyone loves you, brother."

A few fans claimed that the actor has earned real respect with his work, as a comment read, "Sonu Sood has earned real respect from the people."

A fan claimed, "If I ever find you at a restaurant, I will do the same: you deserve every bit of love and fame."

