English Cricket Fans Delighted With Price Of Samosas In Ranchi, But Desis Think It's A 'Scam'

A post about samosas by the English cricket team's supporters club is viral (Photo: X/ TheBarmyArmy)

The Indian men's cricket team is currently facing off against the England team in Ranchi, as part of a test match series. Barmy Army, the supporters' club of the English team, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a food-related post. It showed an image of crispy and delicious-looking samosas heaped on a tray. The location seems to be the stadium. What particularly prompted their social media post is the price of this popular treat over there. The Barmy Army captioned the photo, "50 rupees for 2 samosas (£0.48)," followed by a heart-eyes emoticon.

50 rupees for 2 samosas (£0.48) 😍 pic.twitter.com/beiA96iQ5L — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) February 23, 2024

The emoji seems to suggest that they are in favour of this cost and may even consider it reasonable. However, several other X users were of a different opinion. Many felt that this price was higher than the usual market rate for this street food. Others joked that the English fans have been "scammed". Check out some of the reactions below:

One person wrote, "Now it's time to pay back. Samosa waala started already."

Now it's time to pay back 👍🏻 Samosa waala started already. — Pratik Arya (Adv.)🇮🇳 (@pratikarya) February 23, 2024

Another commented, "You guys got robbed. It costs only Rs 10 in most parts of India."

U guys got robbed 😂 it costs only 10 rs in most parts of India — Ujjwal (@iujjwal_x) February 23, 2024

A third said, "This is a samosi, not a samosa. And they are looting you."

This is a samosi, not a samosa.



And they are looting you 😂😭 — Mridu J ⚯͛ (@mj_alwayss) February 23, 2024

One X user joked, "That's how we gonna take our 45 trillion back."

that's how we gonna take our 45 trillion back — Gagan Kamboj (@awsmgagan) February 23, 2024

"People saying ₹10 per piece in which of India do you live in? It's ₹15-₹25 in Pune everywhere," one person wrote.

People saying ₹10 per piece in which of India do you live in? 🤔

It's ₹15-₹25 in Pune everywhere — AB (@aishwaryborkar_) February 23, 2024

Another commented, "Fair price considering it's inside the stadium but outside it's like 30 Rs for 2 Samosas generally."

Fair price considering it's inside the stadium but outside it's like 30 Rs for 2 Samosas generally. — Pritish Poswal (@pritishposwal) February 23, 2024

The X post has received more than 290K views so far.

