Viral Video: Vlogger Compares Indian Versus American Food On Flight, Internet Reacts

A viral video praises food served on a flight from India to USA (Photo Credit: YouTube/ Karl Rock)

In recent times, flight food has frequently been the subject of online criticism. From glaring lack of hygiene practices to eye-watering prices, different aspects of food served on flights have been highlighted in viral videos. One of the relatively recent clips taking the internet by storm involves a comparison between Indian and American food served on a flight. Popular travel vlogger Karl Rock shared a short video on YouTube showcasing the two categories of meals. Wondering which one he preferred? Find out below.

In the clip, Karl says," I flew premium economy for the first time so let's see which country had better plane food: India or the US? I flew out of India, and just see this! This food is definitely better quality than the economy because I was actually able to enjoy it. Breakfast was great too. The food was a step up." The first meal shows a chicken dish with different vegetables and a separate salad on the side. A container of curd and what looked to be a dessert was also served with the main course. The breakfast spread consisted of an omelette, sausages, veggies, a bread roll, fruits, curds, etc.

Karl continued, "But now see my dinner out of New York and the next breakfast. Are you seeing a pattern? I've got rubbery processed chicken, boring rice and just flavourless slop. And I love American food. Grits, biscuits, barbecue but, man, this ain't it! This is American jail food. Which meal would you rather eat?" The American meal consists of chicken topped with some sort of sauce/ gravy and rice. The next shot shows another dish with rice, carrots, peas and white gravy.

As per the caption, Karl chose to fly from "Delhi to New York (DEL-JFK) with American Airlines for the first time. It was a 17-hour flight with two meals, dinner & breakfast. Plus snacks in between." Watch the complete video below:

The YouTube video has received almost 800K views so far. It has sparked a range of reactions online. Check out some of the comments below:

"Good to see him sharing good aspects of India rather than scams."

"I think he just loves India so much, as he should!"

"I love that they go to the extent of putting chopped parsley on the rice to make it look less boring."

"Yeah, airline food is basically what you find in the frozen dinner section at the grocery store."

"This is entirely on the Airline. If they want they can have better food but it will cost more money and will necessitate a rate hike.

"The Indian one was bad, till I saw what the Americans were having."

"India has spoiled you for good."

What did you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

