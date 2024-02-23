This Mobile Canteen Used To Be A Scrapped Bus! Initiative By Bengaluru Transport Body Gets Internet's Attention

(Photo Credit: X / BMTC_BENGALURU)

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has recently made headlines for its innovative transformation of a scrapped bus. It converted the discarded vehicle into a mobile canteen for some of its employees. The initiative has received a lot of interest on social media and some people have applauded its efforts to make the most of resources available. A video shared by the BMTC on X (formerly Twitter) shows that the bus has an opening at the back. A long table runs along the middle of the bus, with bus seats arranged like chairs on either side.

Also Read: Intruder Breaks Into Spanish Winery, Leaks Premium Red Wine Worth 2.5 Million Euros

There's also a small wash basin and mirror inside the vehicle. There's a small skylight on the roof, which would allow natural light inside the space during the day. In the caption of the post, the BMTC wrote, "Behold the Bojanan Bandi! From scrap vehicle to mobile canteen, witness the magic of transformation! Crafted with passion and pride by our skilled technical staff and officials. Let's celebrate innovation and indulge in culinary delights together!" Watch the complete clip below:

Behold the Bojanan Bandi! 🌟 From scrap vehicle to mobile canteen, witness the magic of transformation! 🚚🍽️ Crafted with passion and pride by our skilled technical staff and officials. Let's celebrate innovation and indulge in culinary delights together! 🎉 #BojananBandi#Proud — BMTC (@BMTC_BENGALURU) February 21, 2024

Also Read: Viral Video: Vlogger Compares Indian Versus American Food On Flight, Internet Reacts

The video was also shared on Instagram. It has grabbed many eyeballs online. One X user commented, "Efforts are highly appreciated."

Efforts are highly appreciated — Manju S Acharya (@ManjuSAcharya1) February 22, 2024

Another wrote, "Good, send it to depots for staff use only."

Good, send it to depots for staff use only. — Anil Budur Lulla (@anil_lulla) February 21, 2024

The mobile canteen is mostly going to be stationed at the Peenya and Yeshwantpur depots. Reports have also revealed that the bus had travelled 10,64,298 km over its lifetime before being retired. The project of giving it new life in the form of a canteen-on-wheels was helmed by four BMTC employees.

Also Read: Robots To Deliver Food Ordered Through UberEats In Japan: Reports