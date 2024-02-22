Robots To Deliver Food Ordered Through UberEats In Japan: Reports

Photo Credit: UberEats

In a recent development, UberEats announced its partnership with Mitsubishi Electric and robotics company Cartken to deliver food in Japan. According to a CNN report, Uber, along with its partners, will launch autonomous sidewalk robots that will start delivering food orders in parts of Tokyo by next month (i.e. March). The report further states that this will make Japan the first international market to have autonomous delivery available on the Uber Eats platform.

A CNBC report weighs in, UberEats has so far been operating robot food deliveries in a few cities in the United States. The report adds that the 'Model C' robot by Cartken, which was founded in Oakland, California, in 2019 by former Google employees, will be used for the delivery service in Japan. For the unversed, the 'Model C' robot' uses artificial intelligence to navigate its surroundings and can approach human walking speed, the CNBC report reads, adding, that Mitsubishi Electric will be in charge of supervising the operations.

Earlier in 2022, Uber Eats and Cartken partnered to launch autonomous robot delivery services in parts of Miami, and expanded it to Fairfax and Virginia in 2023, reads a CNN report.

"This collaboration signifies a leap forward in redefining the future of food delivery, making it more accessible and sustainable to consumers in Japan," Anjali Jindal Naik, Cartken's cofounder and COO, said in a statement, reports CNBC.