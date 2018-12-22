Amla Tea For Weight Loss: This Ayurvedic Concoction May Help You Shed Kilos Naturally

Are you tired of trying all the weight loss supplements and treatments to shed those extra kilos? If yes, then it is time to rely on some natural foods that will not only hep you manage your weight but will also benefit your overall health; and one of these natural foods is amla, or Indian gooseberry. Amla is well known for its numerous health benefits. This tangy-bitter fruit comes packed with nutrients and healing properties, because of which it has found its place in various Ayurvedic medicines and treatments too. Amla, if consumed both in the fruit and juice form, may help you get rid of those unwanted, extra fat around your waist.



Amla juice is known to be one of the best natural juices one may consume for quick fat burn and weight loss. But to break the monotony, there is another way you can add amla to your weight loss diet is by simply making its tea. Sounds interesting, right? You can prepare amla tea as a part of your daily diet, and get ready lose a few extra kilos naturally.

(Also Read: 4 Ways How Amla Juice May Help You Lose Weight)



How To Make Amla Tea For Weight Loss



Preparing amla tea is extremely easy and will not take more than five minutes.



Ingredients:

2 cups water

1 tsp amla powder

Half tsp crushed ginger

One-fourth tsp black pepper

1 tsp raw/organic honey

Method:



Take a vessel and add water, dried amla powder, black pepper and some freshly crushed ginger to it. Put it on a medium-flame. Let the mix simmer for some time and take it off the heat once it comes to a boil. Now, strain the drink into another vessel to filter out the sediments of amla and ginger. Add some raw or organic honey to the drink for a little sweet taste. Your amla tea is ready!



If you are a diabetic, then you may want to keep away from the honey. You can drink amla tea twice a day to quicken fat burn and weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.