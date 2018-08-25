Amla Juice For Weight Loss: 4 Ways How This Ayurvedic Wonder May Help You Lose Weight

Amla or Indian gooseberry has long been associated with endless health, skin and hair benefits. One of Ayurveda's most prized fruit, amla is light-green in colour and about the size of a plum. Being a very rich source of Vitamin C, iron and calcium, amla is a health treasure. It's legendary vitamin C content helps keep your immune system strong, and skin healthy. Being rich in antioxidants, amla could prove immensely effective in fighting free radicals in the body. Amla can be consumed in any form be it juiced, powdered or eaten raw. Since it is bitter in taste, many people consume it in form of juice. It is said to work wonders for your skin, liver and blood sugar levels. Did you know? amla juice is also known to be one of the best Indian juices to consume for quick fat burn and weight loss.



Yes you heard us, the versatile juice is a great beverage to start off your day with. It helps in keeping your digestive system on track throughout the day and accelerates your metabolism. A good metabolism is able to burn more calories effectively. For better weight management, it is often suggested to drink amla juice on an empty stomach.



Here's why amla juice should be your go-to weight loss beverage:

1. Rich In Fibres: Amla juice is loaded with fibres. Fibre take long to digest. The fibre-rich beverage thus makes you feel full for long. When you are feeling full, naturally you would be able to curb your urge to binge better, which will further promote weight loss.

2. Boosts Digestion: Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager at Baidyanath shares that the alkaline nature of amla helps in clearing the system and strengthening the digestive system. Amla juice is rich in fibre, which makes it great for boosting digestion. A healthy gut and digestion system is great for an effective weight loss.

Advertisement

3. Regulates Blood Sugar: Diabetics should steer clear of sweet juices. They metabolise too soon and cause spike in the blood sugar levels. Amla contains the element chromium, which effectively regulates blood glucose levels. Consuming amla juice may hence, keep your blood sugar levels regulated, thus preventing diabetes and diabetes-induced weight gain.

4. Accelerate Metabolism: Amla is known to trigger your metabolism. Metabolism is the process by which your body converts what you eat and drink into energy.So faster the metabolism, the faster you use up all your calories.

Amla juice is bitter drink, and not easy to consume for those who cannot eat or drink very bitter foods. You can add a drop of healthy and organic honey to the beverage to make it more palatable.



