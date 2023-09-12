6 Easy Tips For Making Incredibly Yummy Aloo Pyaaz Pakoras At Home

Aloo Pyaaz Pakora Recipe: Keep these tips in mind while making these pakoras

Pakora lovers, are you in the mood to try something different? Are you craving a crisp pakora with a unique twist? Or do you perhaps want a particularly impressive pakora for house guests? Presenting the answer to all your dilemmas: aloo pyaaz pakoras. This recipe combines the goodness of potatoes (aloo) and onions (pyaaz) in a single delightful treat. You can easily make them at home with everyday ingredients. No complex techniques are involved in the making of aloo pyaaz pakora. But there are a few aspects you should pay special attention to. To help you out, we've provided not only a detailed recipe but also a few cooking tips that can ensure your pakoras turn out amazing. Check them out below:

Here Are 6 Genius Tips To Make Perfect Aloo Pyaaz Pakora At Home:

1. Handle the potatoes properly

Aloo Pyaaz Pakora Recipe: Don't grate the potatoes too finely. Photo Credit: iStock

Potatoes are one of the key ingredients of this pakora and it's essential you prep them well. The first step is to grate them and while doing so, ensure you don't grate them too finely. If you do, you might end up with mashed potatoes rather than 'strands' of potatoes. The latter is what contributes to the crisp texture of the aloo pyaaz pakoras, and you will lose that if you mash them. Keep this in mind while combining them with the other ingredients too.

2. Soak the grated potatoes in water mixed with these ingredients

After grating the potatoes, it is a common practice to soak them at least once in some water. We recommend adding some salt and haldi (turmeric powder) to the water to improve the flavour of the potatoes. The haldi also helps bring overall balance to the snack, especially since the recipe uses besan. After soaking, you have to squeeze out the excess water from the potatoes. Again, remember not to mash them.

3. Separate the onion slices

Aloo Pyaaz Pakora Recipe: Don't chop but slice onions for this pakora. Photo Credit: iStock

It is advisable to slice (and not chop) the onions used for making this pakora. Their distinctive shape can help you get crisper aloo pyaaz pakoras. Before mixing them with the other ingredients, try separating the slices. This will also ensure that the elements are uniformly spread out. Thus, you can avoid getting pakora pieces with only onion and others with only potatoes.

4. Add the besan little by little

Unlike many other types of pakoras like bread, paneer, etc., this aloo pyaaz pakora recipe doesn't require a besan batter. Rather, besan is incorporated into the aloo-pyaaz mixture itself. The natural moisture from the ingredients helps bind the mixture. Hence, adding besan all at once may hamper the consistency of your pakoras. Your mixture may turn out dry, lumpy or both. Thus, remember to add the besan little by little.

5. Add oil to the pakora mixture itself

Aloo Pyaaz Pakora Recipe: Add a little oil to your pakora mixture. Photo Credit: iStock

Another important tip to improve the consistency of your pakora mixture is to add a very small quantity of oil to it. This can help you get that perfectly crisp and irresistible texture after frying. Make sure to mix it well - don't let it remain on top like a separate layer. Try this cooking hack yourself and you will see the difference.

6. Check the temperature of the oil before frying

If you're not mindful of oil temperature, getting crisp aloo pyaaz pakoras will be difficult. Ensure that the oil is sufficiently hot before you fry the portions of the pakora mixture. Don't burn them by heating the oil too much. Keep the flame on medium. Don't make the mistake of popping them in too early either. If you do, the pakoras will turn out extra oily and soggy.

How To Make Aloo Pyaaz Pakora | Easy Recipe For Aloo Pyaaz Pakora

Now that you know the cooking tips, are you looking for a step-by-step recipe that puts them to use? Click here for our easy recipe for yummy aloo pyaaz pakoras. These fried treats are flavoured with common Indian masalas and ingredients like garlic, chillies and coriander. Has your mouth already started watering? Try making these pakoras soon and share your feedback with us!

