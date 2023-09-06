Making Medu Vadas At Home? 5 Important Tips To Nail The Recipe

Medu Vada Cooking Tips: Keep these points in mind while making medu vada at home

Medu Vada Cooking Tips: South Indian food encompasses a wide variety of delicious treats. Among the most popular and recognisable delicacies is medu vada (also spelt medhu vada). This vada can be described as a deep-fried fritter with a split black gram (urad dal) base. But anyone who has tasted a well-made medu vada knows it's so much more! Indian cuisine has many deep-fried treats, but the medu vada is distinctive in its flavours and textures. If you're planning to make these South Indian vadas at home, we have put together a few crucial pointers to keep in mind. Check them out below:

How To Make Medu Vadas Perfectly: 5 Easy Tips

1. Soak the urad dal well in advance

The first and most important step in making medu vada is soaking the urad dal. Soak the dal overnight or for at least 5-6 hours. If your dal has not been soaked properly, you will still be able to grind and mix it. However, after frying, you'll realise your vadas are not soft on the inside - they might have rigid portions that don't have a nice mouthfeel. Thus, soaking well can help you avoid hardening the vadas.

2. Don't add too much water while grinding the dal

Once the soaked dal is drained, the next step is to grind it to make a coarse paste. It is essential that you pay attention to the consistency of this mixture. Add just enough water you need to start the grinding process smoothly. If you add too much, you will end up with a runny paste that will be difficult to shape later.

3. Mix the urad dal paste with a whisk

Incorporate air into your urad dal paste by using a whisk to mix it. This can help you get a lighter consistency, which can also lead to vadas that are softer on the inside. If you don't have a whisk, you can use a large spoon, but maintain the whipping action. Also, ensure that no lumps are formed while beating the paste or while combining it with the other ingredients.

4. Shape the vadas carefully

One of the stand-out features of medu vadas (when compared to other vadas) is its doughnut-like shape. Wondering how to get that elusive hole in the middle of the vada? There are a few things you need to keep in mind. Firstly, wet your fingers and palms before you start shaping the vadas. Note that the dal base prepared earlier is naturally sticky, so proceed accordingly.

Use four fingers to scoop a small portion of the mixture and make a hole using your thumb or the forefinger of your other hand. Alternatively, you can shape the vadas on a flat surface lined with a piece of parchment paper, clean plastic, or even a small metal thali/ plate. Whatever you choose, it should have a greased surface that will not stick to the vada mixture. Place the portion entirely on this surface and then form a hole in the centre. Later, carefully flip the paper/ plastic/ plate over the hot oil.

5. Check whether the oil is hot enough before frying

Frying the vadas at the right temperature is essential to get that perfectly crisp exterior. Pop in the vadas only once the oil is sufficiently hot. You can always drop a tiny portion of the mixture first to see if it starts becoming crisp immediately. If you add the vadas to the oil too early, there's a good chance they will absorb excess oil - thus becoming heavy and soggy. If you overheat the oil, you might burn the vadas. Hence deep fry them on medium flame and turn them over as required so that they turn golden brown on all sides.

Easy Recipe For Medu Vadas: How To Make Medu Vadas At Home

You can easily master making medu vadas over time. As for the ingredients, you need only a handful of everyday ones. Don't skip the ginger or the chillies - they both lend a spice hit that makes the vada even more delightful. The vadas are best enjoyed hot with sambar and coconut chutney. Here's a simple medu vada recipe for your reference.

