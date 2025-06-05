Indian Woman Offers American Construction Workers Medu Vadas, Wins Hearts Online

Two construction workers at a house in Minnesota, USA, were touched by an Indian woman's hospitality towards them recently. A video about the same, shared on their company's official Instagram page, has gone viral on Instagram. It shows the woman handing over two plates filled with crispy media vadas and coconut chutney to the men doing asphalt/paving work outside her home. They seemed surprised yet grateful to receive the homemade snacks. They ask her what the delicacy is called, and she tells them. The woman also describes the vadas as a "kind of doughnut." However, she specifies that it's spicy and not sweet, so that the workers know what to expect.

In the video, we see that they continue their tasks and later go to the side of the road where their vehicle is parked to dig into the snack. They seem to enjoy the taste. One of them calls it "fire," as he savours the spice of the vada-chutney combo. Watch the video below to know more:

The viral video has won many hearts online. Here's how people reacted in the comments section:

"That's our Indian Culture."

"It's just a gesture of goodwill, buddy, it's very common in India."

"Yooo send one of those my way haha."

"This is the beautiful culture of India. Atithi Devo Bhava (The guest is equivalent to God)."

"Love from India. Next time you guys eat it hot hot."

"That's some crunchy vada bro!"

"With that crunchy sound, I know you guys had some dope vada."

"It is like a thank you gesture for the work you are doing for them. Providing food and water is considered the 'bare minimum' in Indian culture. So everyone does that. I was shocked to see it not the case in other parts of the world."

"That's our Indian Hospitality, brother."

"Yum!! Vada is the best!! Now I want some."

Before this, a video showing a Punjabi couple abroad sharing homemade pakoras with their neighbour took social media by storm. The clip shows them passing the food over their shared backyard fence. In this instance, too, users reacted positively in the comments. Read the complete article about it here.