"What Community Is All About" - Punjabi Couple Makes Pakoras For Their Neighbour Abroad, Win Hearts Online

A reel showing a Punjabi couple's sweet gesture of hospitality for their neighbour is winning many hearts online. The now-viral video was shared by Instagram user Sonia Kaur (@lovelightsonia), whose Punjabi parents are featured in the clip. We see the couple walk over to the fence of the yard behind their house. Their neighbour, Penny, is standing on the other side. After greeting her, the man hands over a plate loaded with crisp pakoras to her over the fence. "It's really good," he tells her. "I'm sure," gushes Penny, as she takes it carefully into her hands.

Also Read: Vlogger Enjoys Indian Delivery Food In Korea, Desis Have A Lot To Say

The Punjabi woman also places a second dish on the boundary wall and tells Penny there's another plate of food for her. She also gives Penny a glass filled with chutney and explains to her that she must put it on top of the "fried stuff." Since her hands are already full with two plates, she tells them to wait for her to come back and take the chutney from them.

The video also gives us a glimpse of how the pakoras were made earlier. We see the man seated above a big kadhai filled with hot oil. He takes large portions of the prepared pakora mixture into his fist and carefully drops parts of it into the oil to fry them until crisp. "Punjabi parents love feeding their neighbours," reads the text on the video. In the caption, the user wrote, "We love our neighbour Penny. We share plants, food, and other great memories just over our backyard fence." Watch the complete reel here:

Also Read: British Vlogger Enjoys Pothichoru In Kerala, Wins Hearts Online

The viral video has clocked over 7 million views on Instagram so far. Here's how users reacted to it in the comments section:

"This is beautiful."

"Luckiest neighbours."

"That's so cute."

"The way Penny said 'YES'."

"I wish I were their neighbour!!"

"Tell me if your neighbour wants to sell their house at any point, please."

"I LOVE THIS! This is what community is all about."

"Punjabis are big-hearted people."

"So wholesome! Love this!"

"We need Penny's reaction after eating pakoras."

Apart from such videos, posts about foreigners genuinely enjoying Indian food also go viral on social media frequently. Recently, a video of a Scottish vlogger trying mishti doi for the first time received a lot of interest online. Click here to read the full story.