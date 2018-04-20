7 Effective Diet Tips To Get A Good Night’s Sleep In Summers

A good night's sleep is essential, especially when you have had a long day at work. Nowadays, most cases of insomnia and sleeplessness and disturbed sleep are more common, thanks to the sedentary and stressful lifestyle we are living. In fact, there are other factors like inadequate or unbalanced diet can also be a reason of these conditions. So if you have been turning and tossing throughout the night, we suggest some diet tips to make sure you get a sound sleep and do ensure you follow them on a daily basis.

According to Ayurveda Expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, drinking warm milk is the best remedy. One should have water at sunrise and milk at moonrise. Gastric discomfort is the most common cause of disrupted sleep and to avoid it one should opt for foods that are light and soothing.

Diet tips to sleep well:

1. Avoid alcohol

Alcohol tends to take away most of the essential fluids from the body. Avoid drinking too much of alcohol at night in order to get a good night's sleep.

2. Load up on cherries

Cherries help you doze off well. They contain melatonin, which is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain. It is known to regulate your sleep and wake cycles, further controlling the internal body clock.

3. Bananas are a go-to solution

Bananas help bring a satisfying sleep as they contain magnesium and potassium, both of which are known to be natural muscle relaxants. They are also packed with the good carbs that help induce sleep. Include sweet potato, which is another great source of sleep inducing carbohydrates.

4. Load up on nuts and seeds

Flaxseeds are an amazing source of omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and tryptophan that generally act as muscle relaxants. Tryptophan helps in releasing serotonin, which is known as a pleasure hormone and the omega-3 acids are known to reduce instances of anxiety and depression. For that matter, almonds are dense with magnesium that will help you catch up on more sleep.

5. Honey

Experts recommend a tablespoon of honey for a good night's sleep. The natural sugars in the sweet delight helps increase insulin levels in our body and allow tryptophan to enter the brain, further releasing chemicals that relax the body.

6. Reduce caffeine intake at least at night

Try decaffeinated coffee or caffeine-free drinks like chamomile tea that are also light on your body. Caffeine makes you stay up till late at night.

7. A deficiency of calcium may also make it difficult for you to sleep. So load up on milk and oats at night in order to ensure a good night's sleep.