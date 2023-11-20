6 Diet Tips To Enjoy Every Bite At Weddings Without Any Guilt

Diet tips for the wedding season (Photo Credit: iStock)

If you thought the bingeing sessions were over with festivals, let us tell you, you have a long way to go. It is because the wedding season has arrived. We are sure you have received quite a few invitations and have attended some by now. While parties are always fun, they also bring along the fear of weight gain. What do you do then? Avoid parties and delicious foods? That doesn't sound practical at all, right? Instead, you can just rework your food regime and enjoy the flavours of the season to the fullest. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, "To keep enjoying the wedding vibe going, the least you can do is give protection to your gut for the overall functioning of the body." To help you with that, we have curated a list of easy tips and tricks to enjoy the delicious 'shadi ka khana', without the fear of weight gain. Let's take you through.

Here Are 6 Diet Tips That May Help Control Your Weight This Wedding Season:

1. Snack before leaving for the party:

If you have an evening party to attend, we suggest light snacking beforehand. A handful of nuts and dry fruits, cookies, or anything light and wholesome can help you control overeating, which may further lead to indigestion, bloating, slow metabolism, and fat accumulation in the body.

2. Keep drinking water:

Sipping water throughout the day helps your body function properly, aiding detoxification and weight control. Moreover, water makes you feel fuller, which may further control the portion size of your meal.

3. Limit your meal portions:

A wedding party offers a long list of delicacies, which we understand, are hard to resist. Fret not; we won't ask you to avoid these delicacies. Instead, all we say is, take everything but in smaller portions to enjoy guilt-free.

4. Eat early:

Wedding parties go on for long hours. But that doesn't mean you have to starve throughout. You can eat the meal by evening and then stay back and enjoy the party to the fullest.

5. Avoid carbs and add proteins:

Be mindful while picking a dish, especially if it's an evening party. Take a good amount of protein-based foods on your plate and limit or avoid carbs like roti, rice, etc. This will not only make space in your tummy for desserts but also limit overall calorie consumption.

6. Balance with light meals:

Let's put it straight - it is absolutely okay to enjoy the vast and versatile wedding menu. But try to balance it out with light meals for the rest of the day. This will help you control total calorie intake and also aid metabolism.

The tips are quite easy to follow, right? So follow them and make your wedding season a happy, healthy, and guilt-free affair.