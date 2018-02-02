5 Tips And Hacks To Lead A Healthy Life

Highlights There's no magic key to lead a healthy life. A lot is riding on whether or not you get a good nights sleep. Eating clean means avoiding processed foods with excess salt and sugar.

Keeping fit and health is not a one-day job, but it's rather a lifestyle and gradually needs to be developed into a habit. There's no magic key to a healthy lifestyle, but one must beware of hit and trial methods too, as these can be detrimental to the overall health, as well as mental state. With so much being said and heard about how to develop a healthy lifestyle, it's confusing to decide what's good and bad for one's health. As work schedules all over the world become crazier by the day, there's a general concern about and increase in unhealthy life choices.

However, there are certain universally accepted ways of leading a healthy life. These are some things that you should never compromise on, if you want to be happy and healthy:

1. Don't Compromise On Sleep

Although more and more people nowadays call themselves fashionably insomniac, sleep deprivation is ruinous for health. You may not know it, but a lot is riding on whether or not you get a good night's sleep. It's crucial to understand sleep cycle and dedicate a fixed time period to sound sleep in your everyday schedule.

2. Drink Enough Water

It's not just about the amount of water you drink, but also the timings of drinking water that can make or break your health. Water has numerous benefits. Besides regulating your body environment and ensuring optimum rate of body processes, water can rev up your metabolism and even fight food cravings, helping you stay in shape. It's commonly recommended that all human adults drink from 1.5 to 2 liters of water every day.

3. Balanced Diet

A well-balanced diet is one that meets the right amount of daily nutrient requirements of a person. Bodies of males and females require different kinds and quantities of nutrients like the various vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and roughage, etc. An excess of any one nutrient or a deficiency might lead to diseases.

4. Take Care Of Your Mental Well-Being

Nowadays, there's a lot of awareness regarding the need to maintain the sanctity of a calm and peaceful mind. However, a lot still needs to be talked about, as in a lot of countries, including India, mental health problems and seeking therapy remains a taboo. Your mental ailments can affect your body and have an indirect and harmful impact on your lifestyle. Taking care of your mental well-being is essential for leading a healthy life.

5. Eat Clean

A lot of emphasis is being laid on the need to eat simple and clean meals, devoid of excess grease. In fact, some of the hottest food trends for 2018 revolve around natural plant proteins and use of herbs for preparation of meals. Eating clean means eliminating processed foods with excess salt and sugar from your diet and relying heavily on what you get fresh.

Apart from this, eating small meals at frequent intervals help your body sustain optimum energy levels for longer. Including raw fruits, vegetables and nuts in your daily diet is also important. Don't eat too much in any meal and remember the simple philosophy of 'eating to live instead of living to eat.'

(With inputs from IANS)



