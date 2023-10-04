5 Popular Millets You Should Start Stocking In Your Kitchen Pantry

Millet roti is great for health.

While stocking our kitchen panty, our focus is usually on staples like rice, wheat flour, sooji and maida. However, there's a whole world of nutritious and versatile flours waiting to grace our shelves. One category that deserves your attention is millets. These whole grains are in the limelight at present for all right reasons. They not only bring a burst of flavour to your meals but also pack a nutritional punch that can enhance your culinary creations. Some Indian millets deserve a constant place in our kitchen and diet, just like other flours. But how to choose from such a wide variety of millets? We handpicked some of the common ones that can be easily used in different delicious recipes.

Why Should You Eat Millets? What Are The Benfits Of Millets?

Millets are seeds of grasses, which are very easy to produce.

Millets have a great phytonutrient profile with high levels of antioxidants, which

Their high fibre content makes them a great food for digestion, weight loss, optimal cholesterol level and more.

Millets are gluten-free but they help maintain gut health even for those without gluten resistance.

Millets help flush out toxins from the kidneys and liver.

These are just some of the many health benefits that millets offer. Take advantage of these commonly available gems and add them to your list every time you go grocery shopping.

Millets are whole grains with a high nutritional profile.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Most Popular Millets I Common Millets You Should Have In Kitchen:

1. Bajra

Bajra (or Pearl Millet) is commonly used in North-West India. According to FSSAI, this millet is great for diabetics and also helps maintain cholesterol levels. Nutritionist Rupali Datta shares that bajra is rich in minerals, antioxidants and protein content. With bajra, you can make paratha, cheela and even dosa. Click here to find some amazing bajra recipes.

2. Ragi

Ragi, or finger millet, is known for its high calcium and iron content, making it a great choice for bone health. Nutritionist Rupali Datta tells us that ragi contains the highest amounts of polyphenolic compounds, which are powerful antioxidants that protect us from many lifestyle diseases. You can use ragi to make cheela, roti, bread, cookies and many more food items. Click here to see our best ragi recipes.

3. Jowar

Jowar (or sorghum) contains slow digestible starch (SDS), according to Rupali Datta. This facilitates slow digestion and food absorption, which not only keeps our stomach full for long but also prevents sudden blood sugar level spikes. How to consume jowar? There are many ways to reap its benefits. You can make upma, dosa and more of these jowar recipes.

4. Kuttu

You don't have to restrict kuttu (buckwheat) flour to a fasting diet. FSSAI reveals that this millet is rich in potassium, magnesium, folate and calcium among other nutrients. In addition, it also helps you lose weight! Click here for some delicious kuttu recipes.

5. Kodo

Kodo millet is not too common but is a must in our diet. As per FSSAI, it is rich in fibre and iron and provides relief from tummy issues like constipation. It also keeps blood sugar levels in check. You can make paratha and idli with kodo millet or make this delectable kodo chilla.

Remember that each millet flour has its unique flavour and nutritional profile, so don't hesitate to experiment and mix them up in your recipes.