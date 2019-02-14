5 Low-Carb Fruits That Should Be Part Of Your Diet Today

The role of carbohydrates in a weight loss diet has been under a lot of scrutiny lately, which has led to a lot of confusion among people who are new to weight loss and fit life. They are blindly eliminating all carb sources from their diet, in a bid to lose some quick kilos. Carbohydrates make for an essential macro-nutrient that you should not be ruling out from your diet altogether – it could prove detrimental to your health and energy levels. You need to choose wise. Rule out all fattening high-carb foods in fries, sweets, doughnuts and cookies and opt for healthy carbs that are rich in fibres. Fibres do not metabolise so soon and enable gradual release of sugar in your bloodstream. Since it takes time to digest, it also prevents you from over-eating. There are plenty of low-carb fruits enriched with fibre, which you can include in your diet for sustainable weight loss.

Here Are Five Low-Carb Fruits That Should Be Part Of Your Diet:

1. Watermelon: This juicy and delectable summer fruit is a treasure-trove of healthy antioxidants. Did you know that 96 percent of watermelon's weight is just water?! Hundred grams of watermelon consists of only eight grams of carbohydrates. The negative calorie fruit is also packed with vitamin C and A and good amount of potassium.

2. Strawberries: According to the USDA nutrition data, hundred grams of strawberries contain only eight grams of carbohydrates. Strawberries are packed with vitamin C. They are also rich in quercetin, which can help keep unhealthy cholesterol at bay. The low calorie fruit is also a good source of manganese, folate, potassium and B vitamins.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: Drink This Protein-Rich Drink To Cut Belly Fat)

Weight loss: Strawberries have anti-inflammatory properties



3. Avocadoes: The pulpy and buttery fruit is very high on fibre; moreover, the carb content is just nine grams per 100 grams of avocadoes. Avocadoes are known to keep your heart healthy and blood pressure at bay. It is a powerhouse of nutrients, rich in vitamin K, B5, B6, B3, E and C – all of these things make avocado an excellent addition to your weight loss diet.

4. Peaches: The fuzzy and yummy fruit is packed with beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein, which are known to have protective effects for eyes and heart. It is also a good source of vitamin C that helps keep you immune and your skin healthy. A 100-gram of peach contains only 39 calories and 10 grams of carbohydrates. You can tuck into them raw or toss them in salads, or even blend them in smoothies.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: Should You Embrace Or Avoid Milk To Shed Kilos?)

Weight loss: The fuzzy and yummy fruit is packed with beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein

5. Cherries: The ever-so lovely cherries could do wonders for your weight-loss journey. Hundred grams of strawberries contain 12 grams of carbohydrates. Cherries can be enjoyed raw or you can use them in a variety of healthy preparations. Top your cereals or smoothies with fresh cherries, or toss them in salads.

Include these fruits in your diet and see the impact in your weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information