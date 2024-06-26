5 Different Types Of Water That Can Accelerate Your Weight Loss Journey

Weight Loss: Incorporate these waters into your weight loss diet. (Photo Credit: iStock)

The journey to weight loss is different for everyone. While some shed kilos faster due to their fast metabolism, others may struggle to see the desired results even after putting in extra effort. If you relate to the latter category, we know how demotivating it can be. In such a situation, all we want are quick remedies that can accelerate our weight loss journey. Are you also on the lookout for such remedies? Put an end to your search with a glass of water. And no, we're not talking about plain water here, but water infused with different spices, seeds, and herbs. Water can be a great addition to a weight loss diet as it helps suppress appetite. In this article, we'll be sharing five different types of water that'll help you achieve your weight loss goals sooner.

Weight Loss Recipes | Here Are 5 Different Waters You Can Add To Your Weight Loss Diet:

1. Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon, also known as dalchini, is one of the most commonly used spices in Indian kitchens. To make its water, all you have to do is put a pinch of cinnamon powder into a glass of water. Let it steep overnight. The next morning, boil the water and drink it on an empty stomach. Sip on this magical concoction and see the incredible results for yourself. Click here for the complete recipe for Cinnamon Water.

2. Tamarind Water

Tamarind is a fruit that we all have fond memories associated with. Now, make its water and incorporate it into your weight loss diet. It is low in calories, rich in fibre, and boosts metabolism, making it a great option for those trying to lose weight. You can add a bit of honey or jaggery powder to add a hint of sweetness to this water. Find the complete recipe for Tamarind Water here.

3. Ajwain Water

Another water you must try is ajwain water. Ajwain is known for its excellent medicinal properties and has been used in our kitchens for centuries. When combined with water, it can aid in achieving your weight loss goals. Simply soak ajwain seeds in water overnight, bring it to a boil in the morning, and let it simmer. Strain and consume it first thing after waking up. Click here for the complete recipe for Ajwain Water.

4. Chia Seeds Water

Chia seeds have emerged as a superfood in recent times. When combined with water, they can do wonders for weight loss. Chia seeds help boost the metabolic rate of the body, helping you lose weight faster. Make yourself a bottle of chia seeds water in the morning and sip it throughout the day. Wish to give it a try? Find the complete recipe for Chia Seeds Water here.

5. Mint Water

You can even incorporate mint (pudina) water into your weight loss diet. Mint leaves help stimulate digestive enzymes, thus promoting better metabolism. To make this water, add fresh mint leaves to a glass of water, squeeze lemon juice into it, and give it a nice stir. Allow this water to sit overnight and then drink it first thing in the morning. Find the complete recipe for Mint Water here.

