4 Key Nutrients That Are Essential For Healthy Living

In order to live a healthy life, it is imperative to make right food choices. A healthy and balanced diet is nutrient-dense and consists of a variety of essential vitamins and minerals. It is of utmost importance to keep an eye on your nutrient intake as they can make or break the deal. A deficiency of essential nutrients could possibly lead to a host of health diseases, ultimately causing a negative impact on your overall health.

There are four key nutrients that you must pay attention to. Read on to know more about them:

1. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency is the most commonly and easily occurring deficiencies in humans. It is extremely vital for our brain and nervous functions. Formation of red blood cells, regulation of cell metabolism, DNA formation and its synthesis; all of these functions depend heavily on vitamin B12. Meat, poultry, eggs, fish and dairy products are excellent sources of vitamin B12.



2. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an antioxidant that plays a crucial role in vision and immune function. In order to boost your immunity and maintain normal and healthy eyesight, it is important to load up on vitamin A-rich foods like mango, papaya, spinach, apricot, carrot etc. It is best to consume them in their whole form so as to reap their maximum benefits.

3. Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in our day to day activities. This important mineral is required by the body for energy production, bone development, and also helps in transporting calcium and potassium. Avocados, dark chocolate, cashews, tuna, green leafy vegetables and pumpkin seeds can prove to be quite beneficial for your body as they are excellent sources of magnesium.

4. Vitamin C

Apart from boosting immune system, vitamin C enhances iron absorption in the body. This powerful antioxidant plays a crucial role in protecting the cells from free radical damage. Citrus fruits, bell peppers, broccoli, papaya, strawberries and tomatoes are some sources of vitamin C.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

