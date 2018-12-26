4 Herbs That Could Naturally Boost Digestion 

Modern lifestyle, poor dietary choices and lack of attention is increasingly taking a toll on our digestive system. A poor digestive system can lead to discomfort, irritable bowel movements, and even weight gain. Fortunately, we now have many medicines that can help ease digestion in a jiffy. But much before the advent of these modern antacids, people relied on natural herbs and concoctions to boost digestion. Most of these herbs can be found in your kitchen pantry at all times. There are number of studies to validate their efficacy too. These herbs are enriched with volatile oils or enzymes that could do wonders for your digestion.

Here Are 4 Herbs That Are Known To Improve Digestion

1. Ginger: Ginger has been India's favourite go-to remedy to treat all tummy woes, from indigestion, nausea to bloating. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Ginger protects and heals the gut, hastens the movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract, and reduces wind, bloating and cramps. It also awakens the taste buds, and gets digestive juices flowing." According to Ayurveda, ginger is an excellent herb to kindle agni, or digestive fire. In the book, 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies', Dr. Vasant Lad suggests, "Before each meal, chop or grate a little fresh ginger, add a few drops of lime juice and a pinch of salt, and chew it up."

Ginger has been India's favourite go-to remedy to treat all tummy woes

2. Black Pepper: The pungent pepper is packed with a compound called piperine, which boosts digestion naturally and also helps in better absorption of food. Black pepper also improves secretion of hydrochloric acid that further helps improve digestion.

3. Ajwain: Ajwain is packed with active enzymes that help in boosting digestion naturally, and also facilitate release of gastric juices. You can make this healthy concoction for effective results. Mix 1 teaspoon of cumin, 1 teaspoon of carom seeds and 1/2 teaspoon of ginger powder and add this mix to a glass of warm water. Drink this concoction daily to keep acidity and indigestion at bay.

4. Clove: The eugenol present in clove is very effective in healing gastric problems like indigestion and flatulence. You can prepare clove tea to reap its benefits. Clove-infused water is also a good option.

The eugenol present in clove is very effective in healing gastric problems

Include these herbs in your diet and see the impact yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



