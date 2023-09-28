4 Easy Kitchen Tips To Boost Your Food's Nutritional Value: Nutritionist Reveals

Some food help absorb nutrients better.

We often hear about the importance of eating a balanced diet to get all the essential vitamins and minerals our bodies need. But did you know that there's a simple culinary secret that can help you absorb these nutrients even better? It's true! Just by adding one key ingredient to your meals, you can enhance your food's ability to give us more nutrition. The best part is these ingredients are, in all probability, already in your kitchen. Wait, there's more. They also make your meal taste better! Let's discover how a single ingredient can make a world of difference to your diet and your health.

Let's take a closer look at some common foods and the nutrients they offer. Then, we'll reveal how that one secret ingredient can amplify their benefits, as revealed by nutritionist Nandini Agarwal in one of her Instagram posts. "Here are some simple ways to HACK your food," she declares in the post caption.

How To Make Your Food Healthier? Add These Ingredients

1. Tomatoes + Olive Oil = Better Lycopene Absorption

Lycopene present in tomatoes is responsible for giving it its bright red-orange colour. But that's not all that it does. It is also a potent antioxidant which supports our heart health and fights many illnesses. However, lycopene is a fat-soluble nutrient, which means it needs a little fat to be absorbed effectively. By adding a drizzle of olive oil to your tomato-based dishes, you help your body absorb lycopene more efficiently while adding good flavour and texture for a delicious tomato treat. Try the recipe for olive oil-poached tomatoes and make sure to add olive oil to tomato salads and soups.

2. Spinach + Lemon = Better Iron Absorption

Spinach is prized for its high iron content. The mineral gives us loads of energy and strengthens our nerves and blood circulation in the body. But iron found in plant-based foods, like spinach, is not easily absorbed by the body. However, by simply squeezing some fresh lemon juice over your spinach, The vitamin C in lemon juice converts the non-heme iron into a more absorbable form. This helps you get more iron from your spinach making it serve you in the best way. Nutritionist Nandini Agarwal says that this trick helps with other green vegetables like broccoli, kale and lettuce as well. Check out more reasons why spinach and lemon make a perfect pair.

3. Carrots + Ghee = Fat-Soluble Vitamin Supercharger

Carrots are brimming with beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant and precursor to vitamin A. But beta-carotene, like lycopene, is a fat-soluble compound. To make the most of this nutrient, add a touch of ghee (clarified butter) to your carrot dishes. The healthy fats in ghee not only enhance the flavour but also aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A. Gajar ka halwa made with ghee is the best example. But you can also try these carrot recipes by cooking them in ghee. Nutritionist Nandini Agarwal suggests adding ghee to other vegetables as well to make them more nutritious.

4. Green Tea + Lemon Juice = More Antioxidants

Green tea is renowned for its antioxidant and energising properties, which can support overall health. However, the absorption of these antioxidants can be a bit tricky. To maximize your green tea's potential, simply squeeze a fresh lemon into your cup. The vitamin C in lemon juice not only adds a zesty twist to your tea but also helps your body absorb those precious antioxidants more effectively. These different green tea recipes are a must-addition to your healthy diet.

The next time you prepare a meal, remember the magic ingredient that can make a world of difference