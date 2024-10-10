300kg Adulterated Tea Powder Mixed With Coconut Shell Powder Seized By Food Safety Officials In Hyderabad

The task force discovered large quantities of adulterated tea powder. (Photo: X/cfs_telangana)

The food safety task force in Hyderabad has uncovered another food safety violation, not from a restaurant this time, but from a popular tea wholesaler in Hyderabad. The Taskforce team inspected the premises of Konark Tea, Fatehnagar on October 8, 2024. The inspection "found that adulteration of loose tea powder was being done here and then packaged and sent to various tea stalls in and around Hyderabad. Large quantities of adulterants were found and seized from the premises," the official X handle of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, reported.

Seized items include:

Loose tea powder (300 kg)

Coconut shell powder (200 kg)

Non-food grade Red and orange colours (5 kg each)

Artificial flavours of chocolate, Cardamom and Milk

The food safety team also posted pictures and videos of large quantities of the adulteration items.

Task force team has inspected the premises of 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝘁𝗲𝗮, 𝗙𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗵𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿 on 08.10.2024.



It was found that adulteration of loose tea powder was being done here and then packaged and sent to various tea stalls in and around Hyderabad. Large quantities of adulterants… pic.twitter.com/g2SvSqTZUb — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 9, 2024

According to reports, low-quality tea powder was mixed with coconut shell powder and artificial flavours, packaged, and sold at a higher price to various tea stalls in and around Hyderabad.

"Samples of tea powder were also collected for lab analysis. Action will be initiated as per the FSS Act, 2006. Thanks to the information received from Central Zone Police Task Force," the food safety team added.

Previously, Telangana's food safety task force inspected restaurants in Miyapur on September 30, 2024. At Kodikura Chittigare, the officials discovered that the establishment had not maintained the requisite pest control records. They observed houseflies on the premises, as the back door was kept open to the outside environment. Read more about it here.